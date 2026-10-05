So you think you know sports? A deep dive into the public’s response

Is the Sydney Sweeney hate justified?

Everyone has seen the new Sydney Sweeney You think you know sports? Novig advertisement. And everyone seems to have something to say.

Sydney Sweeney at TIFF 2025 by Josh Popov. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

From one side of the coin, an uproar has risen against the actress, claiming she is setting women backwards instead of forwards with her questionable employment tactics. Whereas others, in lue of this particular ad, seem to think audiences should just let it be, and not indulge the idea that a single advert can do that much damage.

In reality, it isn’t that simple.

The idea that women in sports can be set back or minimised from a simple advertisement is absurd, sure, but in this day and age, is it really that abstract and far-fetched? Not really.

The advertisement itself consists of Sweeney, partaking in, questionable, for lack of a better word, positions, and saying “sports” over and over again, with minimal information about what Novig actually does. With no clothes on, if any undergarments, for a total of three to four shots.

This act is, as much as some may say ‘not political’, completely is. It isn’t ‘just sports’ because women have worked too hard, for too long, to get to where they are somewhat respected in the industry that wasn’t built for or around them but against them. To take that widely known information and spread it so thin it vanishes and is diminished to borderline pornography is an act of misogyny, whether it’s conscious or not.

Florencia Chagas 2018 by Gastón Cuello. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

It encourages the sexualisation of females in sport, and furthermore diminishes them to branding for the action, not actual partakers in it. Sweeney’s positions and pronunciations in themselves have a promiscuity that is, without a doubt, intentional. It really is no wonder she is receiving backlash.

The Euphoria star’s response, however, seems to be one of comparison, using previous sportswomen’s nude campaigns as a backbone for her Novig advertisement.

One flaw in this response is that there is a drastic difference between these women. They were not doing an advertisement for sports betting, and Sweeney is not an athlete.

Furthermore, there are more and more criticising articles coming out daily regarding this situation and Sweeney doesn’t seem to like it. Some fans are claiming it’s too harsh to come onto a marketing strategy so strongly and that there is no humanity there, but that’s completely incorrect. Humanity is where these people are coming from. A want for change, and not wanting to be objectified based on your body shouldn’t be a big movement, it should be a given.

Journalism as a practice brings forth real news and makes it accessible to the public, which is what this is. It shouldn’t be revolutionary for women to not want to be sexualised for playing sport, but they have been. It shouldn’t have taken decades to gather rights, and still be fighting for them today, but it is. Women should be taken seriously, but they aren’t. We cannot be caught settling for standards below bare minimum, because we will never move forward.

Laurence Steinlage 2025 by Dylan Smith. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Justification may be plausible should the star show recognition and understanding rather than try and cover her reputation with past figures advert campaigns, but Sweeney has partaken in a number of questionable marketing choices for her brand; her American Eagle ‘Great Jeans’ ad and Dr Squatch’s‘Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater’ Soap, to name a few.

In hindsight, if all these choices are intentional, which they very well could be, they are being extremely well placed, and at, despite my disagreement, great timing. To watch all the chaos and drama unfold, all the fingers pointed at her, despite backlash, is still attention and eyes on someone. And with being a public figure; it also equals more money.

Despite this fact, and the masses of fans (majorly men) defending her career choices, the rejection seen online should continue.

With the way things are going, it seems we really are moving backwards, and it seems a lot of people are just fine with this. They do not realise the effects ignoring an advert they don’t like will do. Ignoring won’t make the problem go away, if anything it’ll make it grow, for want of more attention.

And it isn’t simple, not at all. But showing a rejection of such negatively placed marketing moves, can make a difference. It can influence numbers to grow and more people to join in and show it isn’t accepted.

And at a time where such advertisements are being shown everywhere, made unskippable, and shown to children, it’s our turn to say no and not back down until we’re listened to.

Credit: Markus Spiske [Unsplash].

Emma Gagula Emma Gagula is a second-year Film and Digital Media student in University of Galway. She enjoys writing creatively and engaging in current issues and opinion pieces. Outside of school she enjoys reading, preforming and writing. Emma Gagula https://sin.ie/author/emma-gagula/ How has ‘double-screening’ and constant short-form video watching impacted modernmedia?