Is modern fashion devoid of culture? Credit: Francisco Fuentes on Unsplash

Fashion is political not because designers sit in dark rooms conspiring to influence society but because clothing absorbs the emotional climate of the world around it. Every silhouette carries an ideology. Every trend reflects collective desire, fear, instability, rebellion or exhaustion. Fashion is one of the only industries capable of translating invisible social moods into something physical.

People treat trends as random, but nothing about them is random.

Minimalism resurfaces during recessions because austerity becomes aspirational. Structured tailoring returns during political conservatism because people crave authority, discipline and control. Lipstick sales rise during economic downturns because people still need small luxuries when larger dreams become inaccessible. Even hemlines fluctuate with social attitudes toward freedom, sexuality and morality.

Fashion has always documented society more honestly than society has ever documented itself.

But something has shifted in recent years that feels bigger than trend cycles. Fashion no longer feels erotic. It feels optimized.

Everything is hot. Nothing is erotic.

And the difference between those two things explains almost everything about contemporary culture.

Eroticism has always depended on tension. Mystery. Delay. Individuality. A person becoming desirable not because they perfectly fit an image but because they possess something specific, strange, excessive, emotional, even contradictory. Erotic style historically came from people developing visual identities that reflected inner worlds. Think of how subcultures once dressed: punks, goths, flappers, disco glamour, dandies, grunge. Fashion used to emerge from communities trying to express philosophies, frustrations, politics, alienation, sexuality. Clothing was not simply aesthetic. It was ideological.

Now aesthetics exist almost entirely detached from ideology.

What dominates contemporary fashion is not seduction but legibility. The goal is no longer to look like yourself. The goal is to look instantly recognizable within the economy of the algorithm. The ‘clean girl’. The ‘mob wife’. The ‘office siren’. The ‘model off-duty’. Identity itself has been reformatted into searchable categories.

Even the language surrounding beauty has flattened. People are no longer described as magnetic, sensual, alluring, striking, mysterious, or provocative. Everyone is simply “hot.” A word that communicates immediate visual approval without requiring emotional response. Hotness is frictionless. It asks nothing from the viewer except recognition.

Eroticism, meanwhile, is disruptive.

Eroticism interrupts. It complicates. It creates anticipation and curiosity. It cannot be mass-produced because it depends on specificity. That is precisely why contemporary culture struggles with it. We live in a time obsessed with visibility, branding, optimization and speed. Eroticism requires the opposite conditions. It requires slowness. Ambiguity. Privacy. Space for projection.

And maybe that contradiction sits at the centre of our generation itself: we beg to be seen but dread being perceived.

We document ourselves constantly. We aestheticize ourselves constantly. We curate our personalities into consumable fragments and upload them for public approval. But visibility is not intimacy. Being looked at is not the same thing as being understood. In fact, the more people turn themselves into images, the more frightening genuine perception becomes. To be truly perceived means someone might encounter the inconsistent, emotional, irrational, unfinished parts of you that cannot be flattened into an aesthetic or optimized into a brand.

That is why contemporary fashion often feels strangely hollow despite how revealing it appears. Skin is everywhere, but vulnerability is absent. Exposure has replaced intimacy. People dress not necessarily to express themselves but to survive the economy of attention. The tragedy of contemporary fashion is not that people care too much about appearance. It is that appearance has become inseparable from survival. In a digital economy where visibility determines social, romantic and even professional value, style no longer functions primarily as self-expression. It functions as self-management.

We once used fashion to transform ourselves. Now we use it to optimize ourselves.

Social media has fundamentally altered not just fashion but desire itself.

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have compressed trend cycles so aggressively that fashion no longer evolves organically. Trends are extracted, replicated, exhausted and discarded within weeks. There is no longer enough time for style to develop emotional or political meaning before it becomes content. We are not creating movements anymore. We are creating references.

That is why fashion feels increasingly nostalgic. Tassels return. Polka dots return. Ballet flats return. Indie sleaze returns. Y2K returns. Every decade is endlessly revived because culture has become trapped inside its own archive. The internet remembers everything simultaneously, which means fashion can no longer move forward naturally. Instead, it endlessly recombines existing aesthetics into new consumable packages.

This creates the illusion of constant novelty while producing very little actual innovation.

And beneath all of it is exhaustion.

People often describe modern fashion as lacking individuality, but individuality has become structurally difficult to maintain. Algorithms reward imitation because familiarity performs better than risk. Brands rely on nostalgia because originality has become economically dangerous. Consumers are exposed to thousands of images a day, which accelerates comparison and collapses personal taste into trend participation.

The internet transformed style from a language into a performance metric.

Style once emerged from lived experience. Now it emerges from consumption patterns.

People no longer discover themselves through clothing. They discover aesthetics to temporarily inhabit.

Even rebellion has become aestheticized. Counterculture no longer exists outside capitalism long enough to threaten it. Every subversive visual language is immediately transformed into a purchasable trend. Nothing remains underground because the internet monetizes visibility instantly. Fashion cannot become dangerous when every identity is converted into content before it has the chance to become political.

Historically, the most influential fashion movements were disruptive before they were beautiful. Punk was abrasive. Grunge was dishevelled. Avant-garde fashion was often confusing or even unattractive at first glance. Fashion once had the capacity to offend, alienate or destabilize people before eventually becoming absorbed into mainstream culture. Now trends are born already anticipating audience reaction. Nothing has time to become dangerous because everything is optimized for approval from the moment it appears online.

And yet fashion remains deeply political precisely because of this.

The rise of hyper-curated beauty alongside economic instability reveals a generation attempting to maintain desirability under increasingly precarious conditions. The obsession with ‘effortless’ beauty reflects a culture where labour must disappear to appear aspirational. The return of conservative silhouettes during unstable political periods reveals collective anxiety around control. Even the obsession with wellness aesthetics and minimalism reflects moral ideas about discipline, productivity and self-management under capitalism.

Fashion is not becoming shallower. It is becoming more revealing.

What contemporary fashion exposes is a society terrified of being unseen. A society where image has become inseparable from survival. People are expected to market themselves constantly: socially, professionally, romantically, digitally. The body itself has become a project of optimization.

Hotness thrives in this environment because it is measurable. It is immediate. It is universally legible.

Eroticism cannot survive under constant surveillance.

There is nothing erotic about perfect self-awareness. Nothing erotic about algorithmic performance. Nothing erotic about dressing primarily to be consumed as an image. Desire needs partial obscurity. It needs the possibility that something cannot be fully known or immediately categorized.

But contemporary culture punishes opacity. Everything must be visible, branded, explained, optimized, posted.

Maybe that is why modern fashion feels increasingly artless despite being visually overwhelming. Art depends on perspective, contradiction, risk and emotional truth. But the internet incentivizes sameness disguised as individuality. Personal style has been replaced by aesthetic compliance.

Fashion trends do not emerge out of nowhere because fashion itself is never just fashion. It is a record of what society rewards, suppresses, fears and fantasizes about.

And right now, fashion reflects a culture obsessed with being seen but increasingly incapable of seduction. A culture producing endless visibility without intimacy. Endless aesthetics without ideology. Endless hotness without eroticism.

Ella Hendron Kilcommons This author does not have any more posts.