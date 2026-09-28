We don’t need another Starbucks: How the American Giant is destroying Galway’s Cafe culture 

Starbucks on Quay Street in Galway City. Photo: Aoife Hynes

Galway amongst other things is a city full of activists and tea drinkers. After all, you need something to power the marches on Eyre Square and poster making.

Unfortunately, these two Galwegian hobbies have found themselves colliding over the summer months.

Starbucks coffee company, founded in 1971, has reached far and wide from its humble start in Seattle. The chain is known worldwide for its quirks like grande or vente sizing, and for making you stand and wait for your name to be called like you’re at a doctor’s office.

Its success is not up for debate; the company had 35,711 stores in 80 different countries as of November 2022, but how many of its stores does one city really need?

Galway City is home to artisan, expert, cozy, chic and everything-in-between coffee shops. Independent establishments that have been here since God knows when and the few chain business alike are an integral part of our streets and alleyways. But do we logically need this many green ladies around? Starbucks in Eyre Square shopping centre has existed for many years, holding leaving certs and remote workers alike, hiding out in its upstairs floor.

The new addition to Quay Street has been met with more distaste. Located in the historic Latin quarter, this store is attempting to blend in. The stonework does a good job at making you assume it is another Aran sweater shop on first glance.

But alas, once you enter, it is in fact another pumpkin spice filled, American tourist haven. This new store just does not fit into the heritage and cultural landscape it holds. It is arguably one of the most picturesque streets in our city, and now is home to a shop which is not contributing to either of those things.

The store has done well since its opening, seemingly encouraging this new move by Starbucks to apply to Galway City Council for a new drive through the format store.

The proposed cafe would be located at Galway Shopping Centre off the Headford Road. An application which is due by October has not flown under the radar in the slightest. The Galway Commuter Coalition has been vocal in its disagreement with the proposal, and that distaste is on many a palate across Galway.

An online petition created by the group has racked up 2,604 of its goal 3,000 signatures. The Coalition’s main point against the development is that it has the potential to generate more traffic at one of Galway City’s most congested junctions, encourage further car-dependent development and undermine any progress to create a more sustainable, accessible and livable Galway City.

Peter O’Neill is the Secretary of the Galway Commuter Coalition. Speaking to SIN, Peter explains:

“Another drive-thru at the Galway Shopping Centre is the last thing the Headford Road and the surrounding area need, and the Galway public agree.”

Peter explained the pinpoint of the worry lays at the potential of tailbacks out of the Starbucks onto the Sean Mulvoy road – one of Galway’s busiest areas for students and locals alike.

Comments by those who signed the petition on myuplift.ie read “There is no need for another Starbucks in Galway City Centre, support local businesses instead,” and “that area of town is already despairingly bad for traffic. Why would you add more car centric development to the area? It shouldn’t even be a question. Just an outright no.”

The voluntary groups’ opposition is shared by fast food establishment Supermacs. Supermacs Ireland Limited has lodged a formal submission to Galway City Council opposing the drive thru.

The company has an existing drive thru and sits in business at the location.

Traffic and parking concerns and an “adverse impact” on their drive-through, were submitted as concerns.

To make a long story short, of course you can get your coffee at Starbucks. But when you realise what that cup would do to our city’s traffic, culture and small business economy, would it still taste good?

SIN has reached out to both Supermac’s and Starbucks for comment.