Fabulous Finnerty the difference as Salthill-Knocknacarra overcome Oughterard

Credit: The Tuam Herald.

A Robert Finnerty inspired Salthill-Knocknacarra ran riot in the second half as they move on to the semi-finals.

Oughterard 1-14

Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-21

Salthill-Knocknacarra went into the Bon Secours Senior Championship quarter-finals undefeated, with three wins from three.

That winning momentum carried through as they won the throw-in. The ball was worked down the field, allowing Robert Finnerty to tip over the game’s opening score.

The Sea Pirates would win the next two kick-outs but failed to register a single point.

Oughterard attempted to respond, a couple of two-point efforts failed to come close as their score remained at nil.

Their opponents almost found the back of the net; midfielder John Maher received the ball in the box but was denied from close range by Ciaran Noone.

Noone’s opposite number, Ruairí Lavelle, kicked the 45 over the bar.

Oughterard would eventually get on the scoresheet through a brilliantly kicked two pointer, halving the deficit.

Salthill-Knocknacarra continued to add to their lead from close range. While the side in Green and White continued to try their luck from distance, Niall Lee kicking their second two pointer.

It wouldn’t be until the 22nd minute when Ronan Molloy kicked their first score from within the two-point arc.

Eric Lee kicked his second two pointer of the match, quickly followed by a score from Cian Monaghan. Just before the interval Niall Lee — Eric’s brother — had a free-kick positioned just outside the arc, after referee Austin O’Connell had it moved forward ten yards. He put the ball over the bar and brought the sides level for the first time.

Again, Salthill-Knocknacarra would win the throw-in. Moving the ball well, finding Matthew Thompson just outside the two-point arc. Thompson would find Finnerty, and the Galway inter-county footballer would riffle the ball into the back of the net.

After an Oughterard point, The Pirates would be in on goal again. This time it was Cathal Sweeney, but he opted to fist the ball over the bar.

With the wind on their side in the second-half, Salthill-Knocknacarra would begin to build a substantial lead. A handful of points were scored without reply before Finnerty was in again. This time finding the opposite side he had found for his first, to score his second goal of the evening.

Finnerty was putting on a show. A poor Noone kick-out was one by the side in blue, instantly looking to give the ball to Finnerty, who rolled the ball into the back of the net for his third goal.

In the minutes to follow Finnerty would be booked, before then being through on goal again. He tried to hand pass it to Cathal Sweeney but was denied well by the Oughterard defender.

Oughterard weren’t going to be left out of the goal scoring action. Niall Lee did well to get past his man, before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way by smashing the ball into the top left corner.

The breeze not being with Oughterard killed their chances of keeping up with a clinical Salthill Knocknacarra side, as the difference between the two sides at the full-time whistle tallied to 13 points.

Salthill-Knocknacarra move onto the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on the weekend ending October 11. The draw will take place on Sunday evening.