Influencers at the US Open: Are online antics tarnishing the image and etiquette of the Grand Slam?

The Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. Credit: Wikimedia commons

In tennis, etiquette is paramount.

In a sport steeped in history and excellence, there are certain standards that must be maintained. Silence must be maintained during points, no standing up during play or outside interferences. Amongst this, the US Open has always been a slightly noisy outlier compared to other Grand Slams like Wimbledon. But there is a different sound this year – and it has not been welcomed.

Influencers have been accused of causing widespread disruption, with many hailing the flashing lights and heightened shouting as the deterioration of the game. The introduction of influencers begs the question of whether the integrity and etiquette of the sport can be maintained.

The US Open had announced that they had doubled the amount of influencers receiving credentials compared to last year. The US Open Creator Credential, launched late last year, encompasses social media editors as well as lifestyle and fashion influencers. The credential offers the chance for creators to highlight all the action on and off the court. This, the tournament reasoned, is to amplify the sport to wider audiences. It was hoped that the introduction would increase fan engagement across social media platforms. It has – but for all the wrong reasons.

Take Naomi Osaka’s first round match against Anastasia Zakharova as a prime example. This match saw several disruptions due to influencers antics. Play had to be stopped after influencers in a guest suite were seen using ringlights and taking photos during play. This prompted the umpire, Kader Nouni, to make several pleas for the group to settle down and resume their seats. Even after this, several guests were still seen using ringlights and taking pictures.

Furthermore, videos of the disruption were posted by fans onto social media. One video showed a group of influencers standing and shouting loudly for a video during play. In another, people can be seen snapping pictures whilst paying no attention to the match being played. This led many fans to take to social media to criticise the influencers conduct.

The Grand Slam responded by publishing announcements around the grounds asking spectators to “refrain from the use of flash photography or other lighting.” Organisers claim these are one of many steps they are taking to maintain order. However, many feel it is the deterioration of tennis etiquette, which is most concerning, with the US Open at the helm.

Over the past few years, the US Open has garnered a tournament built on lucrative brand partnerships and, as of recent, association with influencers. Couple that with the free fan movement policy launched in 2024 (which allows fans to move around outside of changeovers) and this will no doubt create a disruptive environment. For a tournament that wants to be for all, the US Open has to strike a balance between the demands of an expanding audience whilst respecting players.

So, where do we go from here?

It is paramount that tennis keeps with the times by reaching new audiences, particularly in the digital age of social media. Any eyes on the sport encourage the audience, as well as the sport, to grow. But the etiquette and integrity of the game must not be forsaken to make room for a select few who do not respect the sport. That being said, tennis, like anything, must be open to other voices and perspectives that want to be a part of it. Change is inevitable and tennis cannot be excluded from that conversation. But that change must take heed of everyone – players and influencers alike.