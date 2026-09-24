Culture night / Oiche chultùir 

Galway culture night 2026 logo. Credit: www.galwaytourism.ie

On Friday, September 18th, one of Ireland’s most culturally important events took place. For the 21st time, Ireland celebrated Culture Night.

All counties, including Galway, hosted free events across their cities and towns, transforming the evening into a celebration of music, dancing and, most importantly, culture.

Museums, galleries, theatres and other cultural spaces opened their doors, while performances and activities such as readings and concerts also took over the streets and venues across the city.

Culture Night brought together locals and visitors and offered the opportunity to experience the city from a whole different angle. In Galway, glimpses of different events could be seen all around the city.

One night in Galway:

What made Culture Night in Galway especially interesting was the variety of events taking place across the city. Eyre Square alone was full of different events.

On Market Street, Pálás an Phobail – Tasting a Sense of Place for example, combined architecture, food, sound and conversation. Guests were welcomed with oysters, gathered around shared tables and even took part in some salad throwing, all as part of an installation exploring the relationship between food, place and memory. Some parts of the project can still be found around the city until September 27th.

At Sult, the programme looked completely different, with Kizomba and Afro-Latin dancing taking over a place that many students of the University of Galway usually known as their campus bar.

Elsewhere, traditional Irish music and dancing formed another part of the evening and some book shops offered free readings.

Local bands also found their place in various venues around the city.

If anything, the program showed just how many layers and definitions the word “culture” can encompass. Architecture, food, dance, music and tradition all found their place within the same night.

Rain impact:

Although the program remained full of different events, the weather in Galway did call for some alterations, which especially affected the outdoor part of Culture Night. Due to the rain and strong winds throughout the day, some events got cancelled, while others had to be moved indoors or adapted to the weather.

Organisers, such as the Galway City Museum, had prepared for exactly that. For example, a performance by Gráinne Cotter and friends, originally planned for the museum courtyard, was moved indoors due to the weather.

Nevertheless, the streets were still full of people. Despite the rain, crowds continued moving through the city from one event to another and the weather did not seem to take away from the atmosphere of the night. Because, after all, what is Galway without a little bit of rain?

Why a Culture Night?

“One night for All”, this is the motto of Culture Night, everything is said in this sentence.

The goal of this one and only day in Ireland is to promote the culture for free – to widen the access to culture and events to everybody, from children to adults. All the events organised during the day and the night are related to culture and art in general.

It has a social aspect that allows everyone to engage themselves as a large community and to connect together with new people and places. As for the economic aspect, since every event is free, all people can enjoy culture in a way that may not be possible for everyone normally; equality is made through culture.

On the other side of the night, we also need to think about the people behind this Culture Night, such as the artists or the ambassadors, chosen to embody the culture.

Let us start with the individuals who create and deliver culture, the artists. They are also the ones who allow this day to exist, and they need to be represented. By sharing their passions and creativity with the public through performances, workshops, exhibitions, readings, dances and so many more, culture can be celebrated.

When doing that, they also involve Irish culture, for it to be preserved and remembered. According to the official map of the Culture Night’s website , a lot of Irish-language events took place during this night. These shared experiences around Irish culture supported the everlasting and profusion of Irish traditions.

As for the ambassadors, they are selected every year to represent Culture Night. By their achievements, they inspire the Irish people to follow their own creativity, by transmitting an Irish heritage, in a different way to museums, by experiencing it all around you.

History of the Culture Night:

The first edition of the Culture Night happened in 2006 in Dublin. Only two years after, this phenomenon expanded itself to the whole country, becoming an annual event.

Culture Night is an initiative of the Temple Bar Cultural Trust with the participation of Dublin City Council. The first is an organization whose aim is to “bring culture closer to people and people closer to culture,” especially among young people.

One of the key founders of the Culture Night is Gráinne Millar, Head of Cultural Development, she was part of the Temple Bar Cultural Trust from 1999 to 2013. She worked as an advisor to the Department of Arts, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

The idea behind the Culture Night is also perpetuated in other European countries, like France or Italy, but in Ireland, the inspiration lay especially from Copenhagen’s own Culture Night: ‘Kulturnatten’.

All different countries have their own way of celebrating art but Ireland does it all around its traditional history inherited from the past centuries.

Besides the traditional aspect, it innovates Irish culture through other means, with the help of new technologies for example.

As one can see it today, Culture Night is now really part of Ireland, considered as its most favourite cultural event. For two decades, this event has been running every year, even during the pandemic, and it is not going to stop, as people really connect through culture.

However, perhaps there should be more than one day for culture in Ireland, as its culture is so wide and that there are so many learning outcomes from it, and brings so much creativity and joy to people.

Sources :

• Hundreds of free events are taking place nationwide for Culture Night • Culture Night 2026 Press Release • Culture Night

• RTÉ Archives | Arts and Culture | Dublin’s First Culture Night

• Flirt FM interview, Zala Anzin

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