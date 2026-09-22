‘Resident Evil’ review – a great year for horror

Resident Evil (Film), via Wikimedia Commons

Verdict: 8/10 Genre: Horror-Comedy Runtime: 95 minutes Rating: 16

A hospital courier is instructed to deliver a package to the infamous Raccoon City. Bryan (Austin Abrams) is on a ticking clock as he discovers that Raccoon City has become overrun with a viral infection. His package holds the key to the cure that will save Raccoon City.

A call from Bryan’s girlfriend regarding an unplanned pregnancy takes over a snowy drive to Raccoon City. This causes Bryan to hit a figure who wanders into the middle of the isolated road. This wandering figure soon reveals itself as one of the infected.

Resident Evil has strength in balancing horror with comedic sensibilities. This is unsurprising, as writer-director Zach Cregger got his start in directing sketches for the comedy show The Whitest Kids U’Know. This film feels close in line with the Evil Dead franchise in how it is able to tap into both genres.

Cregger was tasked with a few challenges in approaching this film. How would he follow up his highly praised film Weapons? How would he tackle a genre of films that very rarely prove to be successful in video game adaptations? And how will he follow up the 6 previous films in the franchise that was kicked off with Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich back in 2001?

This film does not take itself too seriously. This allows Abrams a chance to flex his comedic chops and allows the audience to empathise with his character more. The film also doesn’t go too far in making the film an outright comedy. Those wanting a horrific thrill ride will not be disappointed.

Fans of the video game franchise might come out perturbed. Zach Cregger decided to stray away from the characters or story beats found in the video games. This takes place in the same world as those games. The film is allowed to separate itself from previous film adaptations and gives the filmmakers a clearer canvas to paint from.

The film’s pacing is at breakneck speed. This does not give the audience much time to breathe. In making this film so short – with a runtime of only 95 minutes – Cregger packs as much as he can into the film for horror aficionados to sink their teeth into.

The ending – which I won’t spoil – does leave much to be desired.

Resident Evil cements 2026 as a historic year for the horror genre, joining the ranks of

Obsession, Exit 8, and Backrooms, which premiered earlier this year alongside many others.

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