Culture Night brings Galway to life with events across the city

Galway arts and culture venues, cafés and pubs threw open their doors tonight to host 75 events across the city as part of Culture Night 2026.

(The walls near the Spanish Arch come alive with art during Culture Night. Credit: Galway City Council.)

Residents of Galway, along with many international travellers, came out tonight to attend Culture Night (Oíche Chultúir) where they could experience art workshops, live music, dance, storytelling events, and more.

Seventy-five free events took place from 4.00pm until late on Friday 18 September, across Galway City’s cultural venues, community spaces, and outdoor public areas.

Galway City Council’s Arts Development Officer, Heather Hinchon-Quinn, said the programme this year was “jam-packed,” explaining that everyone who attended would be able to find something that they could enjoy or something they had never tried before.

Previously, Culture Night has focused more on traditional Irish culture, but many events this year highlighted international cultures and music.

One person attending the festivities in Eyre Square said, “it seems like it’s way more diverse this year than it has been in years past.”

This year’s programme included an international Ukrainian dance event, an Afrobeats DJ and collaborative groups bringing different cultures together.

Mayor Ogbu was proud to say in her press release the programme “highlights the rich cultural diversity that is such an important part of Galway City today.” This variety of events gave people the opportunity to experience cultures from around the world while also celebrating Galway’s own artistic community.

What began in Dublin in 2006 with just 40 venues has expanded nationwide, with hundreds of cities participating across Ireland and internationally. Irish Culture Night events are also held in several English cities, allowing people outside Ireland to take part in the celebrations.

Music filled the streets throughout Galway, as Route 424 Brass Band played their way down Quay Street. Tourists and locals filled the Latin Quarter despite the rain, with a Galwegian local describing the evening as a “voyage of discovery.”

The atmosphere continued across the River Corrib to the Westend where Plámás coffee shop celebrated its fifth anniversary in conjunction with Culture Night.

The manager at Plámás, Rosie, said “it’s great to give back” after building relationships with neighbouring businesses and the wider community across the Westend.

Despite the rain, Galway’s streets remained busy throughout the evening, with locals and visitors making their way between venues and performances. Culture Night offered people an opportunity to experience the cultural diversity that continues to shape Galway and Ireland.