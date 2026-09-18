“None of us feel comfortable playing these games” Heimir Hallgrímsson makes feelings clear about upcoming Israel fixtures

(Séamus Coleman with Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson during an international friendly. Credit: RTÉ.)

Heimir Hallgrímsson has named his 26-man Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League campaign.

Seamus Coleman, Robbie Brady and Nathan Collins were among the notable absentees. Coleman and Brady are currently without a club after the expiry of their contracts at their respective clubs in June.

“Whatever shape or form that will be, he will be with us in the future, hopefully as a player.” Hallgrímsson said on Coleman’s future.

Collins misses out due to injury. Other sidelined names include Evan Ferguson, Josh Cullen and Oisin McEntee. McEntee would have received his first call-up had it not been due to the knock, Hallgrímsson is hopeful Ferguson and Cullen will return to training in the upcoming weeks.

Hallgrímsson stated that he had individual conversations with all the players involved in the squad in relation to upcoming fixtures against Israel.

“None of us feel comfortable playing these games,” he noted, “but once we’ve decided to play them, we all stick together and play as one, and we want to represent Ireland with the best games and performance we can.”

Owen Elding has been included in the 26-man squad for the first time, with the former Sligo Rovers player officially becoming an Irish citizen during the Summer. Elding trained with the Ireland squad during the previous camp, with the Irish manager sharing he was really impressed with his efforts.

Rory Finneran was also involved in the last Irish camp, the 18-year-old made his senior international debut against Grenada. Hallgrímsson was full of praise for the Notts County midfielder and stated being involved in the Irish U21 side would be more beneficial for him.

Bosun Lawal has had an excellent start to the Championship season with Stoke City, so it was no surprise when his name was among the final 26.

It was a surprise however, when Hallgrímsson revealed he was carrying an injury.

“I don’t expect him to play much,” he shared, “but we rate him that highly that we think it’s necessary for him to be around the squad.”

Liam Kitching and Joel Baggen have been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Heimir Hallgrímsson made it clear how important topping the group could be. It would see Ireland promoted to League A of the Nations League, as well as being in pot two for the EURO 2028 qualification draw.

Ireland will travel to Pristina to take on Kosovo before a trip to Hungary to take on Israel. The only home fixture of this international window will be played on Thursday 1 October against Austria. The final game of the camp will be against Israel in Serbia.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)



Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)



Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City)



Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)