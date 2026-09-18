An Post’s biggest recruitment drive ever.

(An Post is preparing for its biggest recruitment drive yet. Credit: An Post.)

A press release from An Post on Wednesday 16 September 2026 announced that they are recruiting “its biggest number of temporary Christmas colleagues this year”.



A total of 1600 temporary staff members will be taken onboard to join the An Post team to help sort and deliver the 3.6 million parcels and 7 million letters they expect each week during this year’s holiday season.



Starting wage is 15.40 euro an hour and temporary workers will start at a staggered rate as early as October, though most will begin in early November to help sort the record number of parcels.

The majority of these 1600 workers will be placed in An Post’s 24-hour sorting centres in Dublin, Portlaoise and Athlone. Others will be working to help in delivery depots across the country.

Garrett Bridgeman, Managing Director of An Post Mails & Parcels commented, “we’re also investing in bigger, custom-designed parcel processing and mails delivery hubs around Ireland, with capacity to serve our personal and business customers for decades to come. Our new and refurbished hubs also have ample space for our EV and Hybrid Fleet, customer parking and improved staff facilities.”

“If you’re a hard worker, enjoy teamwork and are available in the lead up to Christmas, we want to hear from you. The Christmas ‘peak’ is a very special time in An Post as we all put our shoulders to the wheel to sort and deliver record volumes of letters and parcels to customers across Ireland and despatch mails to every corner of the globe. The Christmas tradition is as strong as ever in Ireland and there’s great job satisfaction and camaraderie in helping make it all happen for customers.”, stated Bridgeman.

So, if any of this interests you and you feel up to the task or want more information check out this link: www.anpost.com/Working-with-An-Post