Dolly Parton: ‘We speak the same language’ – her special connection with Ireland.

(Dolly Parton with a Kerry jersey during her visit to Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Co Kerry. Credit: YouTube)

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer-songwriter, actress and philanthropist, died at the age of 80 on 25 August 2026 after a brief battle with cancer.

From a childhood of poverty in Tennessee to becoming one of the most recognisable figures in the world, Parton leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond music, including a particularly special connection with Ireland.

Parton’s connection with Ireland was not simply a matter of ancestry. Over her unrivalled career spanning six decades and a catalogue of approximately 3,000 songs, Parton visited the country, performed for Irish audiences, formed friendships with Irish musicians and spoke openly about the bond she felt with her Irish fans.

Her story has always had a familiar thread running through it. Parton’s musical education began in the small Tennessee community where she grew up as one of 12 children. Her family lived in poverty, but music was never far away. Her mother, Avie Lee, would sing constantly, including songs from England, Ireland and Wales.

Those songs formed part of the musical world in which Parton grew up and eventually became the foundation for a career that would see her write some of country music’s most enduring songs.

“9 to 5”, “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors”, & “I Will Always Love You” helped earn her the title of the “Queen of Country Music”, while more than 100 million records sold made her one of the best-selling female

artists of all time.

Parton had Scots-Irish roots through her family and had spoken about her desire to explore that connection. But over the years, Ireland itself became part of her story.

One of the more memorable chapters came during a visit to Dingle, Co Kerry, in the early 1990s. Parton found herself in the pub owned by Kerry GAA legend Páidí Ó Sé.

Rather than simply enjoying a quiet night away from the spotlight, she left with a remarkable souvenir – Ó Sé’s own Kerry jersey – worn when he captained the county to All-Ireland glory in 1985.

The encounter became one of the many stories surrounding Parton’s relationship with Ireland, a country where her music had found an especially loyal audience.

She would later perform in Dublin, Cork and Belfast, continuing a relationship with Irish audiences that stretched well beyond her ancestry.

And Parton herself understood that connection. Speaking to Ryan Tubridy during RTÉ’s The Late Late Show Country Special in December 2020, she was asked about her relationship with Irish fans. Parton said that Irish listeners understood that she meant what she sang.

“A lot of people have the gift to write and be poetic,” she said, before explaining why she believed Irish people had always responded to her music, “I think it is why the Irish have always loved me and I have always loved them; we speak the same language.”

It was a simple explanation of why a Tennessee-born country singer had become so beloved in Ireland.

Parton’s songs were often about people living ordinary lives: poverty, family, love, loss, work and resilience. She came from hardship herself, and that experience became central to the stories she told through her music.

Her connection with Irish country music also extended to personal friendships. Parton had a longstanding relationship with Irish singer Margo, sister of Daniel O’Donnell, and spoke warmly about her during the same RTÉ appearance.

Ireland’s musical connection with Parton also reached beyond country music. During a surprise appearance on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline in 2023, Parton spoke about the late Sinéad O’Connor, saying she had always felt connected to her. She recalled O’Connor’s difficult life and praised the emotion in her music, naming her version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” among her favourite songs.

For Parton, the ability to understand and communicate lived experience was clearly central to what made a singer special. It was something she had done throughout her own career.

Her career brought worldwide fame, 11 Grammy Awards and a place among the best-selling female artists in music history. But the image of Dolly Parton that many Irish fans will remember may be much simpler: the woman who spoke warmly about Ireland, who found herself in a Kerry pub, who treasured a connection with Irish musicians and audiences, and who believed that, somehow, they understood each other.

“We speak the same language.” For a woman who spent her life putting other people’s stories into song, perhaps that was the greatest connection of all.