Newly proposed citizenship bill sees greatest reform of Ireland’s citizenship process in a generation

(Months of consultation with Citizen Groups took place before the new announcement. Credit: RTÉ)

A newly proposed bill outlines the Government’s plans to overhaul Irish citizenship rules

in what would be the most significant reform of citizenship law in a generation.



The Irish Nationality and Citizenship Amendment Bill 2026 is due to be brought before

Cabinet on Wednesday, the 9th of September. If approved, following further drafting, the

legislation will be introduced to the Oireachtas.



The proposed legislation would also introduce a language requirement for the first time.

The measure reflects requirements in other EU member states, where proficiency in the

local language is generally a condition of citizenship. Ireland has previously been the

only EU member state without such a requirement. Under the proposals, prospective

citizens would be required to demonstrate a specified level of proficiency in either

English, Irish or Irish Sign Language, although the precise standard has yet to be

publicly shared.



The bill would affect prospective Irish citizens in a number of ways. Applicants for

naturalisation would be required to have lived in Ireland for eight years before applying,

an increase from five years since 2025 and just three years previously. Of those eight

years, applicants would have to have lived continuously in Ireland for the two years

immediately preceding their application, as well as for six of the previous ten years.



The bill would also make individuals who have breached immigration laws including

through illegal entry or failure to register, ineligible for citizenship. Those indebted to the

State, e.g. because of unpaid court fines, would also be excluded.



Additionally, prospective citizens would have to demonstrate economic self-sufficiency

and satisfy a good-character requirement. Individuals who have received certain social

welfare payments, including jobseeker’s benefits or housing supports, during the two

years preceding their application would be ineligible for citizenship. Maternity and child

benefits would be excluded from this criterion. Applicants would also have to meet

minimum income requirements and will be required to demonstrate that they are not

living in social or charity-provided accommodation.



Irish citizenship grants individuals the right to live and work in Ireland without

immigration restrictions. It also provides the right to vote in local, general and

presidential elections and to stand for public office. Citizenship additionally provides

access to an Irish passport and the associated rights of EU citizenship, including the

freedom to live and work across EU member states.

The Government argues that increased restrictions are necessary to bring Ireland closer

to European standards for citizenship, while also responding to the sharp rise in

naturalisation applications in recent years. More than 26,000 people were naturalised

as Irish citizens in 2025, compared with 5,779 in 2019.



Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, in an interview with RTÉ, described the proposals

as “fair but firm”. He said the eight-year residency requirement would demonstrate a

“real sign of their commitment to being here”, while arguing that “citizenship is a

privilege, not a right”.

(Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan announces new citizenship measures. Credit: RTÉ.)



Responses from opposition parties have been mixed.



Aontú, which has long supported the introduction of an English-language requirement,

welcomed the proposed legislation and announced its intention to push for the

language requirement to include a basic Irish-language test.



“This would only be a rudimentary knowledge, such as how to say Fáilte, Slán or Go

Raibh Maith Agat, be able to count to 10 and say the name of the place where you live

and the major cities. Simple phrases you’d learn if you went on holiday somewhere,

nothing onerous, and it could be an oral test.”



Meanwhile, parties on the left have criticised the proposals. Labour Justice

Spokesperson Alan Kelly described the bill as “performative politics”.

While Labour supports civic and language requirements, Kelly said the party would favour the

introduction of free English, Irish and cultural courses to support integration. However,

he argued that the proposed eight-year residency requirement is excessive, particularly

for people who are working and contributing to Irish society.



“People who have lived here for years, who work here, pay taxes here, raise their

families here and contribute to their communities should have a clear and reasonable

path to becoming Irish citizens.”

(Labour’s Alan Kelly had strong opinions on the new changes. Credit: Tipperary Live)



Migrant organisations have echoed this criticism, highlighting the key role migrants play

in the Irish workforce, particularly in healthcare and hospitality. Non-Irish nationals

currently account for 54% of practising nurses, 43% of doctors and more than 45% of

hospitality staff.



In a joint statement issued by Doras, the Immigration Council of Ireland, the Irish

Council for Civil Liberties, the Irish Refugee Council, the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland,

Nasc and the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, a spokesperson argued that the

proposed citizenship reforms would do the opposite of promoting integration.



The organisations accused the Government of “making Ireland a hostile place for

migrants who contribute so much to our economy and society”.

They also argued that English-language proficiency is not currently required to obtain a

work visa or employment permit in Ireland and so the proposed reforms may act as a

means to separate workers and tax-paying individuals from enjoying stability and voting

freedom.



The next stage in the bill is its approval within cabinet, before it will be presented before

the Dáil, making the outcome of the proposed legislation uncertain. However, for the

thousands of migrants living, working and studying in Ireland who hope to one day

become future citizens, the proposed reforms could significantly impact their pathway

towards naturalisation.

For now, whether these reforms represent a necessary strengthening or Ireland’s citizenship system or an excessively restrictive barrier to integration remains unclear and will likely become a major point of political contention

and debate as the months unfold.