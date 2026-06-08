Gardaí investigating sudden death of man on University of Galway grounds

The scene is currently preserved

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered on the grounds of the University of Galway on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 7.45pm on 7 June after reports that a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive on the university campus.

The man was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigators are examining all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Coroner has been informed, while the Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

The area where the man was found remains sealed off as part of the investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days. Gardaí said the results will help determine the direction of the investigation.

The incident comes just days after the discovery of another deceased man in Galway City.

Gardaí responded to reports of a man found unresponsive on land near Dock Road in the early hours of 5 June.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have indicated that foul play is not currently suspected in that case, though inquiries remain ongoing pending further examination.