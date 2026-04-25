Many young people in Ireland are being locked out of job opportunities due to lack of digital access or skills, campaigners have said. 

With 90% of job applications now submitted online, there are growing concerns that those at lower socio-economic status are often left behind. In a phenomenon known as the digital divide, young people who do not have access to devices and Wi-Fi connection are left at a severe disadvantage in terms of accessing education and employment.

Ashling Johnston is a digital skills tutor at An Cosán, Ireland’s largest community education organisation.

“I see many young people that are very confident using their smartphone and engaging on social media, but this does not mean they have strong digital literacy skills,” she said. An Cosán aims to equip everyone with “digital skills and confidence to participate fully in society”.

In addition to digital literacy skills, Ashling highlighted the importance of having a digital device, preferably a laptop, as access to online applications such as Susi, are much easier accessed. Furthermore, websites often do not adapt to phone or tablet screens, forcing users to slowly navigate these through landscape mode.

“Digital access is essential for active participation in society. Without it, you cannot thrive and you are locked out of accessing employment and education opportunities,” Ashling said.

Many government and education services and forms are moving to a digital only format, creating a “lock out” for those who do not have the access or skills to complete them, she added. “Access to technology is no longer optional. It’s a necessity to equitable access to education and employment and accessing essential services, including health.”

Kerrie Bolger-Gardiner is a 3rd year student at the University of Galway. Through the university’s access programme, Kerrie was eligible for the laptop loan scheme.

“I had an iPad but no keyboard, so I found it difficult writing essays and doing assignments,” she said. “I noticed that on my iPad many of the slides were cut off, and it was harder to upload assignments in the correct format. The laptop really helped me perform better in college, because I had access to everything properly.

“The scheme made a huge difference to me academically. The little bit of help goes along way. It is so important to ensure we are reaching those left furthest behind first.”

As Ireland’s target of 80% of adults to have basic digital skills by 2030 approaches, the success of students like Kerrie proves that bridging the digital divide is not just about technology or skill, it’s about opportunity, said Aisling.