35 People have not come home

Somewhere in Ireland right now, a family is learning to live in a house with one fewer person in it. They are setting a table for the wrong number of people. They are still reaching for a phone to send a message that will never be read. Someone keeps thinking they will hear that door.

Since 1 January, 35 people have been killed on Irish roads. We are 11 weeks into the year.

11 were pedestrians. 14 were drivers. Nine were passengers in somebody else’s car. One was a motorcyclist. That is roughly one death every two days. If a disease were claiming an Irish life every 48 hours, we would call it a national emergency. On our roads, we call it a Tuesday.

The Road Safety Authority’s 2025 figures were a warning: 185 deaths, an 8% spike in a single year. It was also the highest cyclist fatalities since 2017 and the worst year for motorcyclists since 2007. And now 2026 has begun with 35 more people gone before mid-March.

Not every road death is someone’s reckless choice. Some are genuine accidents, caused by black ice, mechanical failure or freak events no one could have prevented. But too many are still the foreseeable result of dangerous behaviour we have learned to excuse. The RSA has identified four “killer behaviours,” but let’s call them what they are: choices.

Speed is the most honest killer. A pedestrian hit at 50km/h has a fighting chance, at 65km/h that chance falls sharply. Physics doesn’t care if you were “only five minutes late” or if the road was familiar. On our rural roads, 80km/h is often treated as a suggestion rather than a limit. It is a cultural bravado that ends in twisted metal and Gardaí knocking on doors at 3:00am.

New data from Alcohol Action Ireland (AAI) reveals a staggering reality: there are roughly 1,000 drink drivers on our roads every single day, yet only 5,000 arrests per year. Mathematically, a drink driver in Ireland has only a 1.3% chance of being caught at a checkpoint. Alcohol is involved in more than a third of driver deaths on Irish roads. Around one in eight drivers admits to having driven after drinking in the past year. Thirty-seven per cent of drink driving prosecutions fail in court, a figure the AAI describes as unacceptably high. There are also 400 fewer Gardaí in roads policing units today than there were 15 years ago. These are not the numbers of a country that has this under control.

Phones are a newer problem, but not a smaller one. In 2025, 8% of all motorists were observed using a phone. Not 8% of those stopped on suspicion. 8% of every driver watched. If you drove to work this morning and passed a hundred other cars, statistically 8 of those drivers had a phone in their hand. You probably saw it. You probably said nothing. So did everyone else. We’ve normalised the sight of a driver’s glowing chin at a red light, forgetting that at 100km/h, a three-second glance at a message means driving the length of a football pitch blindfolded.

Almost 6,000 people were caught last year not wearing a seatbelt, and that is only the ones a Garda happened to see. Seatbelts have been compulsory in Ireland since 1979, yet there are people who learned to drive from someone who never wore one, who passed that same habit down without thinking. People are dying on short, familiar journeys: the school run, the quick trip to the shop, the kind of journey where nothing bad is supposed to happen, all because they did not click in a buckle.

CervicalCheck provoked the kind of national reckoning a preventable loss of life should provoke: Dáil hearings, public outrage and systemic reform. Road deaths claim roughly double that number in a typical year, yet the response is too often a fresh coat of paint on an old awareness campaign.

Dr Eoin Fogarty of CUH has pointed out another absurdity plainly: we impound cars for lack of insurance, yet drivers who fail a breath test are often allowed to drive away immediately. Furthermore, a three-hour window for blood samples, often impossible to meet in rural collisions, allows intoxicated drivers to evade the law on technicalities.

Ireland’s “Vision Zero” goal, eliminating road deaths by 2050, is currently a fantasy. You don’t reach zero with social media graphics. You reach it with enforcement that actually bites. You reach it by closing the legal loopholes that see 37% of drink-driving prosecutions fail in court. You reach it with a political spine that treats 185 deaths as an intolerable failure rather than an acceptable overhead for modern life.

What makes road death politically survivable is that it arrives one by one. No single collision carries the force of a national scandal. So the country absorbs them in installments: a pedestrian here, a driver there, a passenger somewhere else, until the total becomes appalling and everybody has somehow learned to speak about it calmly.

Every one of those deaths ends the same way: a knocked door, a shattered family, an empty place at the table. The public language around road deaths is full of caution, passivity and euphemism. But many of these deaths are preceded by choices that are anything but passive: speeding through a village, glancing at a phone, driving after drinking, or leaving a seatbelt hanging unused.

The first motoring fatality in the world happened in Ireland. Mary Ward, an Irish scientist, was killed in Birr in 1869 after being thrown from a steam-powered car. More than 150 years later, we are still speaking about road death in the language of bad luck, as though prevention were beyond us.

35 people have not come home since January. Far too many of those deaths were preventable. Somehow, that never makes the headline.