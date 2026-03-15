“Love Galway, but the housing crisis is horrible”: international students question Ireland’s cost-of-living reality

Two weeks before the academic year began, one international student from the US still did not know whether they would be able to move to Ireland.

After receiving confirmation of their place at the University of Galway in June, they began searching for accommodation, only to discover that most student housing options were already full.

“All student accommodations had their applications, in some cases even their waitlists, closed due to the high demand,” they wrote in a survey conducted by SIN.

After contacting the International Office for help, the student was directed towards external websites such as Daft.ie and StudentPad, where many listings were short-term or five-day arrangements.

“I luckily got a room in Corrib Village in the end, however that was two weeks before the academic year started […] until then, it wasn’t even certain if I could even move to Ireland,” they wrote.

Their experience reflects a wider concern among international students studying in Galway: that the city’s housing crisis and the rising cost of living are not always communicated clearly before students commit to studying here.

Housing crisis and cost of living

Students repeatedly described how the housing shortage and high costs made life in Galway unexpectedly challenging.

“The housing crisis made my time here much more difficult than anticipated, and I struggle every month with the costs associated with living here. The costs are comparable to living in a major European city with great public transport, entertainment, museums, activities and more, except Galway has none of that,” one student wrote.

Others highlighted the university’s own role in the problem:

“The housing is crazy. Even the university is saying they’ll rent out their university accommodations to tourists over summer. What do you mean? Shouldn’t priority be students?”

Research from the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) reinforces these concerns. A 2025 report found that 14% of international students had experienced rental scams, 40% pay rent in cash, and 38% are either not under a formal lease or are subletting informally.

Communication and university support

Frustration also extended to university organisation and academic support.

“Professors somewhat not helpful, not approachable, not updating, timetable clashes, smelly toilets, and etc,” one student wrote.

Another respondent noted:

“The disorganisation of the university is almost impressive.”

Students raised concerns about access to mental health services:

“Mental health services are also inaccessible. We only have access to a few sessions per semester,” one respondent said.

Even those who secured accommodation said wider shortages affected peers:

“I stayed in campus accommodation, so that part was easy. But four students were nominated from my home university and only two of us were able to come because of accommodation issues.”

RaisuL Sourav, the University of Galway Students’ Union Ethnic Minorities Officer, said housing insecurity has serious consequences for wellbeing and academic performance.

“The university should offer all students a decent accommodation. Without a decent environment, nobody can concentrate on their education,” he said.

Racism and xenophobia

Housing is only one challenge. Some survey respondents also reported experiences of racism and xenophobia, reflecting a broader rise in anti-immigrant rhetoric in Ireland.

Mr Sourav, who is from Bangladesh, shared his own experiences:

“I get a sense that I am not very welcomed.”

He stressed that universities must do more to ensure international students feel included and supported.

“We need more active participation. One thing could be regular dialog with the students,” he said, adding that visa processes and higher tuition fees for non-EU students can compound feelings of alienation.

University initiatives

The University of Galway has introduced initiatives to address inclusion and equality on campus. Race Equality Training, a one-day interactive workshop, equips staff with tools to promote inclusiveness while highlighting available support.

The Race Equality Framework and Action Plan 2023–2027 outlines the university’s commitment to advancing race equality and fostering a more inclusive campus environment.

Student perspectives

Despite the challenges, many students expressed a love for Galway and its culture. Yet financial and logistical pressures continue to shape the student experience.

“Despite enjoying my life here, it feels suffocating and demoralising how much it costs to live,” one student said.

For many students, the message is clear:

“Love Galway, but the housing crisis is horrible, and they have to start telling people about it.”

The University of Galway’s International Office (Global Galway) and Press Office were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.