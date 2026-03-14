Rising fuel costs worry students as Sinn Féin plans nationwide Day of Action

Fuel prices are on the rise across the country. Pictured: Corofin, Co. Galway

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has announced a statewide Day of Action this Saturday, 14 March 2026, to highlight rising fuel costs affecting commuting students.

The issue of fuel costs has come into focus following recent global tensions in Iran, with an uncertainty in international oil markets contributing to recent fuel price increases.

Deputy Doherty believes the government continues to “sit on their hands” amid recent pricing hikes.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Day of Action, Teachta Doherty spoke of the impact of spiralling fuel costs on citizens nationwide.

“Across the state, families and workers are being hammered by soaring fuel costs while Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael continue to sit on their hands” Mr Doherty said when announcing the nationwide event.

“Sinn Féin representatives and activists will be out in communities across the country as part of a nationwide Day of Action to highlight the growing hardship being caused by the skyrocketing cost of home heating oil, petrol and diesel.”

The price of motor fuel has already risen above €2 per litre in numerous petrol stations, whilst home-heating oil costs continue to rise dramatically.

Mr Doherty said the Day of Action is part of Sinn Féin’s determination to force the government to act at “every opportunity” ahead of the return of the Dáil.

“Sinn Féin will continue to raise this issue at every opportunity and when the Dáil returns tackling soaring fuel costs will be our first order of business.”

Fuel prices are on the rise across the country. Pictured: Westside, Co. Galway

Many commuting students who rely on their car to get to college during the week are also feeling the financial strain of fuel price increases.

Some of them say the recent hike in costs is putting significant strain on their budgets.

Speaking to SIN, third-year student Josh Daly from Clare has said the rise in petrol prices has greatly affected his weekly spending.

“I’m having to cut down on the number of groceries I can buy while I’m here during the week.

“I’m shocked at how fast the prices have gone up and as a commuting student it can become really tough.”

The widespread impact of hikes in fuel prices has also made students reconsider how much they use their car to get to college.

Final-year student Lauren Corbett commutes from outside the city and feels the price increases are an additional burden for students already struggling financially.

“With food, accommodation and everything else, students already have enough to worry about.

“I’m considering carpooling with friends or getting a bus into college as I can’t afford to use my car as much as I did before.”

As global tensions continue to rise with every passing day, the issue of fuel prices is likely to remain a source of political debate in the months to come.