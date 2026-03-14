Community safety spokesperson calls for crackdown on e-scooters as Galway students raise road safety concerns

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Community Safety, Mark Ward TD, has called for government action to seize high-powered scramblers and e-scooters.

Following a reported increase in seizures of such vehicles, Mr Ward spoke to the press to state more must be done to ensure greater road safety in local areas.

“People are not being stopped.

“I back the calls to regulate the sale of high-powered e-scooters, ensuring that they cannot easily bypass speed restrictions. This is a safety issue for both the driver, other road users and pedestrians.”

Mr Ward also added the government must “get serious” regarding safety in local communities and the presence of scramblers.

“Gardaí need to be resourced so that they are present in our communities and so that they can pursue the criminal and antisocial elements associated with scrambler and high-powered e-scooter use.”

This comes after new figures released by the Road Safety Authority highlighted the risks these vehicles pose to road users across Ireland.

A recent report published by the RSA found that three people were killed and 54 seriously injured in collisions involving scramblers on public roads between 2021 and 2025.

Among the 15 non-scrambler road users seriously injured in these collisions, pedestrians accounted for the largest group, highlighting their vulnerability.

In the report, RSA Director Michael Rowland said the data shows a clear pattern of danger linked to scrambler use on public roads.

“This analysis demonstrates a persistent and serious road safety risk”, Mr Rowland said.

“Scramblers are designed for off-road use, and when used inappropriately on public roads they pose a danger not only to the rider but to other vulnerable road users.”

A December report from the Dublin College of Physicians found that e-scooter accidents are the leading cause of traumatic brain injury, resulting in children being admitted to Temple Street Hospital.

Amid the rising number of road deaths due to speeding or intoxicated driving, the misuse of these high-powered vehicles poses another danger to both civilians and road safety.

Students in Galway have also noticed potentially dangerous use of these vehicles in public areas.

Third-year student Patrick Devaney who lives in student accommodation said that e-scooters can make walking feel unsafe for those in his estate.

“It would be regular enough to see them speeding around corners or just in the middle of the road.

“You do have to be more aware of them because it can be risky around student housing.”

When asked about how to remedy this issue, final-year student Conor Mullins believes stricter law enforcement needs to be applied.

“When you see the number of accidents caused by scramblers and e-scooters, I think stronger rules might make people more conscious of the risks.”

The RSA anticipate that new legislative restrictions, such as the ban on scramblers in public places through “Grace’s Law” will greatly strengthen necessary enforcement.

As debate will undoubtedly continue on the misuse of scramblers and e-scooters, the Road Safety Authority will ensure regulation measures to make our roads a safer place.