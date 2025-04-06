Tea and cigarettes

There’s a field behind her house that nobody goes near anymore. It’s overgrown and soft underfoot, wet even when it hasn’t rained. The cows were moved years ago, after one of them got stuck in a drain. The gate leans open now, as if no one ever meant to close it.

Anna walks there every morning, just after her mother leaves for Mass. Her boots squelch through muck and she carries a flask of tea she doesn’t really want. There’s a stone at the far end, half-sunk, flat enough to sit on. She brings her cigarettes and pretends to read.

She’s twenty-one and back home after college, though she hasn’t told anyone she dropped out. Says she’s doing her dissertation remotely. Her mother nods, pours her tea, and says she’s proud.

Anna says thanks and pretends not to wince.

Some evenings, Cáit comes by.

She used to cycle past on the old green bike her father gave her, but that was when they were still in school, before she left for London and started waitressing and sending back money in ugly brown envelopes.

Now she drives a white van and smokes different cigarettes.

They used to kiss behind the school, in the dark space between the prefab and the gym. It was never official. Never called anything.

Last week, she showed up at her door and said she was home for a bit.

“Only a few weeks,” she said, scratching the back of her neck like she did when he was sixteen. “Mam’s hip.”

She made her tea. She stayed an hour. Told her London was loud. That everything costs money, even air. Anna laughed. Cáit looked at her, then away.

Now she comes most evenings.

They sit on the stone in the field. Talk about nothing. Sometimes she brings cans. Once, Anna leaned her head on her shoulder and she didn’t move away.

“You remember the disco in Castlebar?” Cáit said one night.

She nodded. “You told me you loved me, but I don’t think you meant it.”

Cáit smiled. “I probably didn’t. But I thought I did.”

Anna looked at her then. She was wearing the same Converse hoodie she used to have, and it still had a rip on the laces where she once pulled too hard.

She didn’t say anything. Just passed her the last of the tea.

One night, the rain came in heavy. She didn’t show.

Anna sat on the stone anyway, soaked to the skin, and smoked too many cigarettes.

When she got home, her mother was asleep in front of the television.

Cáit didn’t come back the next night. Or the one after that.

She saw the van go by on Thursday. Then not again.

When she asked in the shop, Marion behind the counter said, “Oh, she’s gone back. London, isn’t it? Heard her uncle sorted her out with a job.”

Anna nodded like she already knew.

“Y’were friendly, weren’t ye?” Marion asked.

“I suppose,” she said. “Long time ago.”

Now the field is just a field again. The stone still there. The tea gone cold by the time she finishes her cigarette.

She takes her time heading back.

Lets the grass wet her jeans.

Walks like she has nowhere else to be.

Máire Ní Conurchoille This author does not have any more posts.