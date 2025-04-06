Rhys McKee picks up first UFC win in Las Vegas

Image via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC



County Down’s Rhys McKee (14-6-1) made good on his promise to get his first UFC win on Saturday, finishing Daniel Frunza (9-3) by technical knockout.

After coming up short in his first four Octagon appearances over the course of two stints with the company, McKee’s position in the company may very well have been on the line entering the bout. The betting lines closed with ‘Skeletor’ as a +120 underdog against the promotional debutant Frunza.

The Ballymena native opened up aggressively and didn’t step off the gas for the entirety of the first round, racking up three knockdowns against Romania’s Frunza. This unrelenting style saw McKee take his fair share of strikes, but he had the clear advantage by the time the horn sounded to end the first round.

The ringside doctor called an end to the fight in between rounds due to a serious laceration to Frunza’s lip. He also suffered considerable swelling to his right eye. This damage led to McKee being awarded his first UFC victory.

He was one of four people awarded a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, which comes with a $50,000 cheque.