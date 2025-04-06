Girl (6) dies in vehicle collision in Galway city

Flowers at the entrance of Sandyvale Lawn

A six-year-old girl has been pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a collision in Galway city, at the junction of the Headford Road and Sandyvale Lawn.

The accident happened at midday, 6 April while cycling with her father and she was struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Shortly after, the girl was brought to University Galway Hospital where an autopsy is waiting to take place.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The local community has come together to create a memorial at the entrance of Sandyvale Lawn, where a collection of flowers, stuffed animals and other sentimental items have formed.

The road was closed but has since reopened the Gardaí have released a statement:

Gardaí are also appealing that any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area of the Headford Road (N84) between Coolough Road/Headford Road junction and the entrance to Tirellan Heights/Headford Road junction in Galway city between 11.45am and 12.15pm make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Mill Street Garda station on (091) 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.