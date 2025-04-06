A seat at the table, a voice in the fight

The country’s largest student union just re-entered the national movement. That should make power nervous. By 3pm on 4 April, the message was clear: University College Dublin (UCD) was back in the fight. After more than a decade out in the cold, UCD Students’ Union voted to re-join the Union of Students in Ireland (USI). For some, it might appear to be just another referendum, another internal policy decision. But that would be to miss the deeper shift at play, a return not just to a national union, but to the foundational principle of solidarity in student life.

The history of disconnection

History is full of moments when fragmentation served power and unity challenged it. The Irish trade union movement knew this in the 20th century, as workers across disparate sectors forged a collective voice strong enough to reshape society. The student movement, when unified, has mirrored that spirit. And when divided, it has often failed.

UCDSU left the USI in 2013, a time of financial and political strain. Since then, two attempts to rejoin, in 2016 and again in 2023, fell short. All the while, the student experience steadily deteriorated: unaffordable rents, mounting mental health crises, international students battling opaque visa systems, and an ever-growing cost of simply being enrolled. These are not UCD issues. They are national issues. And they require a national student movement to meet them.

Reclaiming a seat at the table

In the lead-up to this year’s vote, it’s worth remembering what USI President Chris Clifford told UCD students a year earlier: “You can’t change anything by sitting on the sidelines. Decisions are made at the table, not on the bench.” He highlighted that he is the only student representative on the Higher Education Authority, and that UCD’s absence from those discussions meant a missed opportunity. “If I was you,” he said, “I’d be infuriated that you have no voice at our table.” His final challenge lingered: “You’re a potentially powerful organisation. But there’s no sadder words in the English language than ‘they had potential.’”

For the record: the April 4th poll wasn’t even close. Of 5,095 valid votes. 3,244 students voted in favour of rejoining (63.7%), with 1,851 against (36.3%).

Off the bench, Into the fight

Still, this is not a moment for complacency. UCD’s return to USI will only matter if it is followed by meaningful engagement. USI, too, must reckon with past mistakes, moments where its structures failed to reflect the diversity of its membership, or where it became too focused on insider politics at the cost of external progress. The work now is to build a national student movement that is inclusive, democratic, and combative in the face of government inertia.

In any union, student or trade, there comes a moment when the limits of isolation become painfully clear. We’ve all seen the demands pile up while the resources and political will shrink. When every union is pulling in a different direction, the system wins. Divided, we ask. United, we demand.

We need only a few lessons from outside our own bubble to understand this. SIPTU, Ireland’s largest trade union, was formed through the amalgamation of smaller bodies, and has since fought campaigns that wouldn’t have been possible for isolated locals.

One of the lessons of unionism is that winning does not mean being the loudest, it means being the most organised. Victories are not born from purity, but from participation.

But that work cannot begin until we are in the same room.

Why it matters now

It is easy, in a cynical age, to dismiss unionism as performative or outdated. But the truth is: collective structures are one of the few tools left to the disenfranchised. A weak student movement, like a weak labour movement, serves only those in power. And we are weaker when we are apart.

The vote in UCD wasn’t just about USI. It was about rejecting the idea that we can face systemic crises alone. It was about recognising that our struggles, for housing, for affordable education, for mental health supports, are shared struggles. It was, above all, a declaration that we still believe in each other.

The return of UCD to USI is not a conclusion — it’s a challenge. A challenge to do more than simply vote yes. A challenge to organise, participate, and show up for the long haul.

Unity isn’t just a strategy. It’s the only way forward when the stakes are this high. The issues won’t wait. And neither should we. This was a vote of confidence, but also a call to action. Now comes the hard part. proving that potential means something when we act on it together.

Daniel McGonigle Daniel McGonigle is a third-year PhD researcher at the University of Galway and the Postgraduate Officer for the Students' Union. He's passionate about highlighting the importance of student activism and representation. When he's not advocating for postgraduate rights he's in the lab working on his COVID and muscle research.