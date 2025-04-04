University of Galway students receive 7 nominations at the National Student Media Awards 2025

Students from University of Galway have been nominated in several categories at the Student Media Awards.

From SIN, Editor Emma van Oosterhout and News Co-Editor Fiona Zokou have been nominated for Collaborative Journalism of the Year, alongside Lee O’Cathaiseach, who was nominated for Short Story of the Year.

Áine Ní Shíocháin was nominated for Iriseoireacht trí Gaeilge (Scríofa), while Finn Brady was nominated for Iriseoiracht trí Ghaeilge (Raidió).

The film categories saw Vladyslav Piatin-Ponomarenko and Amy Curtin receive nominations for Film Documentary of the Year and Film Script of the Year, respectively.

Finally, Galway Pulse, run by final-year and masters journalism students, received a nomination for Website of the Year.

The National Student Media Awards (SMedias) recognises upcoming media talent in Ireland. Students from every college and university in Ireland can enter the awards.

SIN has previously won awards for Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year, among others.

The awards will take place on Wednesday, 9 April at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The nominations are as follows:

Film Documentary of the Year – Vladyslav Piatin-Ponomarenko

Film Script of the Year – Amy Curtin

Collaborative Journalism of the Year – Emma van Oosterhout & Fiona Zokou

Website of the Year – Galway Pulse

Iriseoireacht trí Gaeilge (Scríofa) – Áine Ní Shíocháin

Iriseoiracht trí Ghaeilge (Raidió) – Finn Brady

Short Story of the Year – Lee O’Cathaiseach