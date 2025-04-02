University of Galway FLAC Society to launch comprehensive legal guide

University of Galway’s Free Legal Advice Centre (FLAC) Society is on the verge of unveiling a ground-breaking resource aimed at simplifying the often confusing world of legal rights for students. This project, a physical and digital guide spanning approximately 100 pages, aims to demystify legal jargon and provide students with a practical understanding of their rights in everyday situations.

The guide is the product of a year-long effort by around 30 dedicated students, from first-year undergraduates to postgraduates. It covers ten comprehensive sections, including employment, housing, criminal law, privacy rights, and specific guidance for international students. The result is an invaluable tool tailored specifically to the needs of the University of Galway’s diverse student population.

The Co-Editors in Chief of the guide, Annie Forde and Jenna Smyth, along with PRO Layla Killeen, were recently presented with the award for “Best Initiative” at the Societies Awards this year, specifically in recognition of the guide. The spirit of the guide is very much that it be for the students, by the students. While there are resources available to make citizens aware of their legal protections, none are as comprehensive as this one, specifically identifying areas that affect students and young people as they begin their adult lives both in and after university.

L-R: Annie Forde, Jenna Smyth, and Layla Killeen

Annie Forde, Auditor of the FLAC Society, explained the importance of the guide: “We wanted to create something that genuinely benefits students. Legal language can be complex and intimidating, and we believe this guide will help students understand their rights and navigate tricky situations confidently.”

A sample section titled Your Rights on a Night Out offers practical insights into the legalities surrounding alcohol, identification, and interactions with security staff. The guide emphasises students’ rights when entering licensed premises, addressing common issues like refusal of entry, discrimination, and what to do if unlawfully refused entry. It also provides crucial information on how to handle incidents involving security personnel, including the appropriate use of force and procedures for reporting misconduct.

The guide’s ten sections, each authored by a dedicated student researcher, are as follows:

Employment: Layla Killeen

Layla Killeen Rights on a Night Out: Ruth Neylon

Ruth Neylon Rights of Students with Disabilities: Grace Merrick

Grace Merrick Housing and Tenant Law: Jenna Smyth

Jenna Smyth Criminal Law: Aileen Canavan and Clara Gilmartin

Aileen Canavan and Clara Gilmartin Rights as an Intern: Annie Forde

Annie Forde Rights of Irish Students Abroad: Lauren O’Connor

Lauren O’Connor Taxation: Louise Enright

Louise Enright Rights of International Students in Ireland: Tara McFeely

Tara McFeely GDPR, AI and Staying Safe on the Internet: David Harris

The Rights of Students with Disabilities section is particularly comprehensive, having been written in consultation with disability rights NGOs. The GDPR, AI and Safety on the Internet section is the first of its kind in Ireland, covering a broad and fast-moving area that spans intellectual property, free speech, the legal consequences of online actions, and revenge porn.

The project is now in its final stages of editing, with plans to make it available at the University Library soon. The FLAC Society hopes to raise awareness of the guide and ensure students make the most of this invaluable resource.

“It’s important to us that students know where to turn if they face legal challenges,” Forde added. “Having the guide accessible at the library is a huge step in making it a go-to resource for all students.”

As editors, Forde and Smyth expressed immense pride in the work put in by the committee and voluntary researchers, describing it as a true passion project for everyone involved. The guide’s release marks a significant achievement for the FLAC Society, showcasing the dedication of the students involved and the society’s commitment to empowering their peers. It stands as a testament to the importance of understanding one’s rights and navigating the legal landscape confidently.