Reading for pleasure without pressure: My experience with service-learning

I still remember the day: I was about five or six, staying at my grandparents’ house, too sick to play outside that day, but not so sick that I wouldn’t be bored. That is when my grandmother came to the room with a copy of Jules Verne’s The Mysterious Island. Once she started reading to me, I was no longer in bed with a bad case of cold – I suddenly found myself in the middle of the Pacific, experiencing one adventure after the other…

Over the years, reading has become an integral part of my life. My love for books has shaped my academic journey, and immersing myself in a good story has helped me to get through many difficult situations in life. I am thankful that as a child, I had people around me who helped spark my passion for literature. That is why I decided to participate in the Service Learning programme offered by the University of Galway in which students come to read with primary school children. I feel that now, almost twenty years after I was introduced to Verne’s Mysterious Island, it is my chance to inspire the love of reading in someone else in return.

Service Learning Programme at NUIG

What is Service Learning? Simply put, it is an experimental academic practice that brings learning outside of the classroom and encourages students to develop their skills by working with the local community. It represents a key part of the University of Galway’s “Shared Vision, Shaped by Values” strategy, as it closely aligns with the institution’s dedication to remaining open to the world that lies outside of its gates. By partaking in Service Learning, students gain valuable experience and learn what it means to be active citizens while the local community benefit from their engagement. The university, well aware of the many advantages of this practice, offers a wide variety of modules of this type.

My experience with Service Learning

Coming to the primary school on the first day, I felt nervous. My head was full of questions: what will the child I am going to be paired with be like? Will they enjoy the reading session, or will they see it as a dreaded chore? And—perhaps the most pressing question of all—will they like me?

Walking through the school’s corridors felt like a trip down memory lane in many ways, with all the colourful pictures on the walls and the children’s excited voices echoing through the hallways. I stepped into the small gym room at the back, where some of the other students from my class were already squeezed on tiny benches. We all sat there, awaiting further instructions, with a mix of anxiety and excitement.

In my most recent session, I was paired with a different child—this time, a girl. It was a little challenging at first since I did not know her or the book she was reading, but I thought that it would be a good opportunity to test my ability to improvise. I first tried using the same strategies as last time, but I quickly discovered that I would have to tailor my style to better fit her personality since she was a lot quieter and more uncertain in her answers. I have to confess that coming into the most recent seminar, I felt a little discouraged. The fact that I did not know which child I would be paired with for the next session meant that I could not prepare as well for the lessons as I would like to. Fortunately, talking to my classmates about these worries and learning that some of them were facing similar challenges helped me to feel much better.

All in all, my experience with Service Learning has taught me to be more flexible and adapt to changing circumstances. I also started thinking more about how reading and discussing books together can make us feel more connected. It has not always been easy, but I truly feel that by participating in the programme, I have learnt many things that I would not have picked up from regular lectures or textbooks. That is why I would recommend Service Learning for anyone who is ready to step out of the comfort zone of the classroom and use what they have learnt to help their local community.

