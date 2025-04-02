F1 – Chinese Grand Prix Review

Image from IMAGO

Welcome to the second race of the year! We’re are already expecting a fierce amount of competition between McLaren and Ferrari, who got a glorious Sprint win from Lewis Hamilton.

First, let’s dive into the Sprint. For those of you who are new the sport, this is basically a mini-race that would be around 20 to 22 laps and would be under 45 minutes on a Saturday, where teams could fight for up to eight championship points. Hamilton had set the pace throughout the sprint shoot-out ahead of Max Verstappen. It’s safe to say that it was redemption for his performance in Australia. However, the same cannot be said for Lando Norris, who left a winner in Australia but is now struggling to stay in the points finish throughout the sprint, resulting from a poor start of the sprint race.

Sprint Race results:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 30:39.965

2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +6.889

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – +9.804

4) George Russell (Mercedes) – +11.592

5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – +12.190

6) Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) – +22.288

7) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – +23.038

8) Lando Norris (McLaren) – +23.471

9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – +24.916

10) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – +38.218

11) Alex Albon (Williams) – +39.292

12) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – +39.649

13) Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – +42.400

14) Liam Lawson (Red Bull) – +44.904

15) Oliver Bearman (Haas) – +45.649

16) Esteban Ocon (Haas) – +46.182

17) Carlos Sainz (Williams) – +51.376

18) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – +53.940

19) Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) – +56.682

20) Jack Doohan (Alpine) – +60.212

There wasn’t much time for Ferrari to celebrate Hamilton’s first win as qualifying was next up. Oscar Piastri and his McLaren were on fire (not literally); he had been in top form on the later stages of Q3. He secured his first pole in his Formula One career, as he has been twice a sprint pole sitter. Russell made an excellent lap to earn second, Norris third after aborting his flying lap, and Isack Hadjar managed a brilliant seventh place on the grid. Alex Albon managed to bring his Williams into Q3 after a good effort through Q1 and Q2.

Piastri led from start to finish, as it adds another win onto his belt. It was a 1-2 finish for McLaren at the Chinese Grand Prix, thought the final three laps had seen Norris’ brakes fail and lose three seconds a lap where by the final corner, Russell was one eighth seconds down to 0.988 by the checkered flag. Red Bull and Ferrari will be concerned by McLaren’s pace after finishing over 15 seconds behind race-winner Piastri. Many fans are also concerned this could turn into a ‘Mercedes 2016’ season long rivalry between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton who were then teammates, which resulted in Rosberg’s one and only WDC and the alleged falling out of both childhood friends.

Though the off-track news has practically made the race become the third story, as both Ferrari’s are disqualified and Pierre Gasly too – due to illegal measures found by the FIA – Hamilton was disqualified for excessive plank wear underneath his Ferrari, which is the same infringement that cost him second place at the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Both Leclerc and Gasly were found to be 1kg under the 800kg weight limit. Unfortunately, bad news struck as Liam Lawson has been swapped with Yuki Tsunoda after only two races with Red Bull Racing. The team have been known for their ruthless ways of business and driver swaps since Mark Webber being the second driver to Sebastian Vettel. This leaves more to be excited about when we come back for Yuki’s home race as a Red Bull driver.

Race results:

1) Oscar PIASTRI (McLaren) — 25 points

2) Lando Norris (McLaren) — 18 points

3) George Russell (Mercedes) — 15 points

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 12 points

5) Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 10 points

6) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 8 points

7) Alex Albon (Williams) — 6 points

8) Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 4 points

9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 2 points

10) Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 1 points

11) Isack Hadjar (RB) – 0 points

12) Liam Lawson (RBR) – 0 points

13) Jack Doohan (ALP) – 0 points

14) Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)* – 0 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)* – 0 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 0 points

Retired: Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – L4

Disqualified: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) from P5, Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) from P6, Pierre Gasly (Alpine) from P11.

*One lap behind