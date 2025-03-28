Unprecedented vote of no confidence looms over Ceann Comhairle amid Dáil chaos

An Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy. Image from Houses of the Oireachtas/Flickr

A vote of no confidence in the Ceann Comhairle has been published by the Opposition parties this afternoon after yesterday’s chaotic scenes in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy that she “needed to go”, with the party giving her a week to resign.

Murphy has said she categorically rejects any claims of partiality or bias and said in a statement that she intends to continue in her role.

In the statement, Murphy criticised the scenes in the Dáil, saying that “prolonged disorder and obstruction is utterly unacceptable in any democratic parliament,” adding that making “false accusations” against the Chair were equally as problematic.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin has indicated that the government will vote in confidence of the Ceann Comhairle.

The Opposition’s motion states that Murphy no longer retains the confidence of all members of the Dáil, with signatures from Mary Lou McDonald, Ivana Bacik, Cian O’Callaghan, Michael Collins and Richard Boyd Barrett.

The looming vote will mark the first time in the history of the state that a vote of no confidence in a Ceann Comhairle is debated.

2009 saw Labour leader Eamon Gilmore tabling a motion of no confidence in Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue, after he was embroiled in an expenses scandal. However, O’Donoghue resigned before the vote was put to debate.

The motion comes after Murphy suspended the house yesterday afternoon during Leaders’ Questions, when a vote on the speaking rights row erupted into discord.

The controversial rule change, which would allocate opposition speaking time to some members of the government has been an ongoing issue, however , it passed yesterday with 94 to 74 votes.

It would see some of the opposition’s speaking time given to Michael Lowry’s regional independents group, who helped Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael form a government.

The vote was quickly followed by scenes of shouting, allegations from Murphy of misogyny, and Lowry giving the two fingers to People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy.

The Opposition accused the Government of ‘ramming through’ the vote, holding a joint press conference where they accused the Ceann Comhairle of working with the government to push through the changes.

Deputy leader of the Social Democrats, Cian O’Callaghan said that the Ceann Comhairle needs to have the support of both the Government and Opposition, which he described as “no longer the case”.

He also demanded that the deal that was made between Lowry’s group and the government be published.

The Taoiseach accused O’Callaghan of repeatedly “trotting out” his questions over the deal, describing it as “deliberate smearing,” adding that O’Callaghan had made “no sincere efforts” to form a government.