University of Galway Students’ Union and Threshold partner to support student renters

Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, Chloe Anderson, Julieanne Ní Mhullaoidh and Tom Forde (University of Galway Students’ Union)

Students at the University of Galway will have the chance to learn about their rights as renters at a dedicated Renters’ Rights Day on Monday 31 March, from 11am to 3pm.

The initiative is a collaboration between the University of Galway Students’ Union and national housing charity Threshold, aiming to educate students on rental agreements, deposit protections, and how to challenge unfair practices.

The event will feature interactive activities and advisory clinics, where students can speak directly with Threshold advisors, ask renting-related questions, and gain practical insights into their rights.

Speaking about the initiative, Students’ Union President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill highlighted the importance of raising awareness:

“Too often we see students who are unsure of their rights when renting issues arise. Renters’ Rights Day is about making sure students have the information and tools they need to navigate the rental market. “We are proud to partner with Threshold to push for stronger protections, including a Deposit Protection Scheme, so that students can rent with confidence. “We encourage all University of Galway students to attend and learn more about their rights as first-time renters.”

Threshold’s Campaigns Officer, Cat Clark, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of understanding tenancy agreements:

““For many students, renting during college is their first experience of the private rental market, and so it is vital that students understand their rights and entitlements from the outset. “Understanding tenancy agreements, deposit protections, and what to do if an issue arises can make all the difference in ensuring a secure and fair renting experience. “We are delighted to have partnered with University of Galway Students’ Union to deliver this important campaign and empower renters with the knowledge they need to navigate the private rental sector.”

A major focus of the campaign is advocating for a Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS), a system already in place across the UK.

Threshold has long campaigned for such a scheme in Ireland, which would see rental deposits held by an independent third party rather than landlords.

Under this system, deposits would be securely managed and returned to tenants at the end of their lease. If landlords need to claim deductions for damages or unpaid rent, they would have to provide proof of legitimate expenses.

This would increase transparency and help prevent the widespread issue of unfair deposit retention.

According to Threshold’s latest Impact Report, 729 renters struggled to reclaim their deposits in 2024.

Despite 93% of cases before the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) ruling in favour of tenants, many renters are hesitant to challenge landlords due to a lack of awareness or fear of repercussions.

To push for change, the Students’ Union and Threshold are encouraging students to sign a petition calling for the introduction of a Deposit Protection Scheme in Ireland.

Renters’ Rights Day is set to be an invaluable resource for students navigating the housing market.

By providing expert advice, practical tools, and a platform for advocacy, the event aims to equip students with the confidence to stand up for their rights and push for fairer rental conditions in Ireland.

For updates and further details, visit www.threshold.ie.