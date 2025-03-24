Ukrainian resilience: five ambassadors on Ukraine and Europe

Image from Unsplash

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine, University of Galway hosted a roundtable conversation with five ambassadors from the region, chaired by Dr Brendan Flynn of the School of Political Science and Sociology and Dr Róisín Healy of the School of History and Philosophy.

The discussion covered several aspects of the war, but the ambassadors (from Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Estonia) were united on one thing: the importance of European solidarity.

As Ambassador Grinevičius of Lithuania put it: “If we want to have future in this fight of giants, you know – China, the United States, Russia, India – Europe as a whole should stick together, because even Germany or France cannot go it alone.”

This community mindset in the face of such uncertainty is a key part of upholding the “international law and the rule based world,” Madam Künka (of Estonia) said.

The ambassadors expressed a distrust of these “giants” intentions (such as China), but also the most obvious: Russia.

The ambassador to Poland, Mr Michalski, reminded those present that: “we are coming from countries where we know for centuries the nature of imperial thinking of – of Russia. We should resist this.”

He also emphasised that “we should not blur basic notions…Russia is aggressor and Ukraine is a victim,” a sentiment echoed by the others.

The keyword when discussing peace was “justice”.

Ambassador Štālmeistars (of Latvia), speaking with a light stutter, stated: “If you do not have a sense of justice, the peace will be very very fragile.”

Security guarantees (and possibly reparations), they agreed, are necessary for lasting peace.

Less explicit but no less present in the discussion were the drastic changes in the USA’s foreign policy.

Mr Štālmeistars and Madam Künka focussed heavily on increased military spending for Europe.

Both are on target to increase their spending to 5% of national GDP.

“To get lasting peace, we need to feel we are quite strong,” said Mr Michalski.

Dr Flynn expressed dismay at the helplessness of small nations “against such impunity for industrial scale human rights violations by other states” and asked Ambassador Štālmeistars whether he thought there is agency for us in this changing environment.

“I am very very confident that small countries are not doomed, we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Mr Štālmeistars emphasised the importance of building resilient economies and societies independent of unstable or hostile powers, as well as the importance of action.

“Not just discussing what we can do to make Europe stronger, to make Europe great again but also to do something very very concrete.”

Dr Healy pushed back on the talk of unity, questioning Ambassador Grinevičius on the historical tensions between the Baltic states.

“Well, you know some things come naturally. We never had any issue with Estonians and Latvians,” he joked.

Lithuania (as well as the Baltics) had been part of western civilisation for centuries, said Mr. Grinevičius, before being sliced up by the empires.

“By the fall of the Berlin Wall, the natural instinct was to go back home, to where we belong, to our international family: Europe.”

Having returned, “the natural answer in order to survive these days, we have to find a modus operandi with our neighbors.”

All countries present, he insisted, but particularly Ukraine, had tried to keep good working relations with Russia.

But, as he put it, “it takes two to tangle.”

During a brief question period, Ambassador Gerasko answered an audience member’s query about whether she thought the people of Russia – not the politicians or oligarchs – could be reached, given that there is documented opposition.

Her response was reductive.

“Russian people support their president, they support their government, they support war against Ukraine, they support this cruelty and brutality and they commit all crimes in Ukraine, not Putin or whoever.”

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over two years ago for war crimes.

Madame Gerasko warned that even Ireland, as far removed as it is from the Russian battlefront, was not safe: “Don’t forget Russia conducts hybrid war. Disinformation, misinformation, manipulation… Russian influence and Russian war doesn’t have any borders.”

Investing in Ukraine, she argued, is investing in our security – and our values.

Ukraine has become “a battlefield between dictatorship and democracy.”

Just before the event wrapped up, Dr Flynn directed our attention to the back of the room, where there was “a beautiful Ukrainian baby,” born in Galway during Storm Eowyn: “a hopeful thing.”

The general consensus three years into war, however, was that the storm is far from over.