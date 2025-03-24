Shauna Bannon and Caolan Loughran pick up wins for Ireland at UFC London

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Shauna Bannon (7-1) and Caolan Loughran (13-2) both emerged victorious at UFC London on Saturday, giving the Irish an undefeated night inside the Octagon.

Loughran, representing County Tyrone, took on Liverpool’s Nathan Fletcher (9-2) on the prelims.

The pair previously fought as amateurs in 2018, which Fletcher won by decision.

This time, however, Loughran emerged victorious, taking home a split decision victory after a hard fought bout (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

This win is the second in the UFC for ‘The Don’, his last coming against Angel Pacheco in March 2024.

Next on the card was Tallaght’s Shauna Bannon, who faced Puja Tomar (9-5).

India’s Tomar gave Bannon all she could handle early on, knocking her down with a head kick and almost finishing the fight with ground-and-pound.

‘Mama B’ wouldn’t be deterred by this and, instead, rallied to find an armbar.

Bannon got the submission win the second round, extending her run to two straight.

Bannon’s stoppage victory earned her a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, which brings a $50,000 cheque with it.

The pair of wins from Loughran and Bannon marks the first time since July 2014 that – when two or more Irish fighters were fighting on the same card – the Irish have gone undefeated.