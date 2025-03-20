University to hold event on Donald Trump’s second term and impacts on Europe

The School of History and Philosophy will host five talks, open to the public, on Donald Trump’s second presidency and its implications for Europe.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 25 March, HBB B001 Small Lecture Theatre – Human Biology Building, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Titled “Hey EU! What does Trump’s second presidency mean for the European Community”, the panel will bring together five expert speakers providing different perspectives – political, historical, and philosophical.

The organisers “believe an analysis of Trump’s political approach could serve as a useful mirror and as a prompt for Europe to reflect on itself as a ‘community’.”

Dr Lawrence Donnelly, lecturer in the School of Law and political commentator, will moderate the event, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentations planned are as follows:

● “Interpreting Trump: An American Perspective” by Professor Daniel Carey (School of English and Creative Arts)

● “Is a European Security Community emerging?” by Dr Brendan Flynn (School of Political Science and Sociology)

● “Bridging the East-West Divide” by Dr Róisín Healy (School of History and Philosophy)

● “Trump and the End of Neoliberalism?” by Dr Anita Rupprecht (School of History and Philosophy)

● “Community and its Discontents” by Professor Felix Ó Murchadh (School of History and Philosophy)

The organisers ask that anyone who wishes to attend register at this link.

For any queries, contact Dr Michela Dianetti at mdianetti@universityofgalway.ie or Nicola Bozzi at nbozzi@universityofgalway.ie.