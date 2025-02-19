Aisling Magner makes history as University of Galway’s first-ever RAG Rose

Limerick lady, Aisling Magner, made history when she was crowned University of Galway’s first ever RAG Rose on Thursday 6 February 2025.

Sult was absolutely buzzing on the night, every single seat in the audience was filled. The atmosphere was incredible, full of excitement which inspired me to catch up with the wonderful woman who took home this historic first.

Sat opposite me wearing her bright pink winning sash and sparkly tiara, I could not wait to ask Aisling all about her experience and what it meant to her. “To be involved in a Galway-based fundraiser felt very much like I was giving back to Galway, which has given me so much as a city, a home away from home”, says Aisling.

RAG stands for Raise And Give, it’s all about making a difference, and it’s safe to say Aisling has done just that. To enter into the competition, you were required to raise €150 on iDonate.

Aisling says, “At the core of it, it was about raising money and I was so delighted to reach my fundraising target”. Aisling exceeded all expectations by raising €215 which will be divided amongst both the Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Truly blown away by the immense support received throughout her Rose journey, Aisling tells me “I have all the messages screenshotted and I keep going back and looking at them because I cannot believe this is real”. Aisling adds that “everyone has been so kind; it really does mean the world”.

A gorgeous trend has been circling around the internet where you imagine meeting your younger self for coffee and update each other on life. Aisling has not missed a Rose of Tralee Festival since 2005 so I thought I’d ask Aisling how her childhood self would react to her spectacular win. “If younger Aisling did see this she’d die, I was three years old when I went to my first Rose of Tralee event and if she saw I was here in a sash and tiara she would just die”, says Aisling.

Aisling urges anyone interested in entering next year’s RAG Rose competition to “absolutely do it”. This year’s event was the first of its kind at University of Galway but Aisling sees it growing to become something a lot larger as the years go on: “I really feel strongly that it’s going to grow every year”.

Aisling adds that it’s a fantastic opportunity “to meet people, to even dip your toe in the fundraising world and getting involved in charities and to improve your public speaking skills. I’m in final year and I wanted to try everything so if you’re thinking about this in first, second, third or fourth year just go for it”.

Volunteering has always held a special place in Aisling’s heart: “It was always something I was aware of and something I wanted to be involved in”. She continues by saying she was “fortunate to have been able to travel to Lourdes in France, India and Uganda as a volunteer which has been life-changing and a really grounding experience. It’s a very rewarding experience because you’re bringing money in and helping a cause but the benefits that you get yourself from it are brilliant”.

Limerick’s very own Aisling Magner became a Galway Girl whilst studying in The City of The Tribes. Aisling describes Galway as “an addiction- I can’t explain it in any other way to someone who isn’t from here- it is just magic”.

Graduating from the University of Galway with her Global Media degree in the coming months, Aisling Magner is a force to be reckoned with! She hopes to squeeze every last memory she can from her final months in Galway. Aisling says, “before I graduate I want to be as present as I possibly can in Galway to just soak it all up”.

Aisling epitomises everything that a Rose is: genuine, hardworking and kind. I’m looking forward to following along and see what the future holds for Aisling Magner.