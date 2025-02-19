1-in-20 international students offered accommodation for sex: “The owner ask after five days if I wanted sex”.

Image from Unsplash

One in 20 female international students in Ireland are being proposed rent-free accommodation in exchange for sex, while one in seven have been offered accommodation in which they are expected to share a room, and sleep in the same bed as a stranger.

These realities faced by international students renting in Ireland were highlighted in a new report into housing in Ireland published today (19 February 2025) by the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS).

Further findings include unaffordable rents, sub-standard housing, overcrowding and scams. These are all detailed in the new ‘Renting in Ireland: The Housing Crisis from the Perspective of International Students’ report. The report was launched by the ICOS in Leinster House today.

One French Erasmus student reported: “The owner (who has a studio in the house) asked after five days if I wanted to have sex with him. The house is mouldy, old and messy.

“My bedroom is tiny and things need to be fixed. There is just one bathroom with a toilet inside for seven people. The kitchen is also way too small for seven. It is cold in the house. The owner doesn’t like to spend money to repair or renew.”

Other key findings included: 11% of respondents said that they had been a victim of an accommodation scam while in Ireland, with only 14% of those reporting the incident.

12% of respondents didn’t have access to a cooker, 10% said their accommodation didn’t have heating, and 38% did not have a lease agreement for their accommodation.

54% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that their mental health had been impacted due to the housing crisis in Ireland.

Ivanna Youtchak, violence against women coordinator, National Women’s Council, said: “ICOS’ new housing report puts a spotlight on the impact of the housing crisis on international students.

“In particular, we welcome the focus on sex-for-rent exploitation which particularly affects women who are international students.

“Sex-for-rent exploitation is damaging, degrading, and dehumanising for women. In its extreme form, it forces women to make a choice between homelessness and sexual exploitation.”

CEO of Threshold John-Mark McCafferty said about the report: “With over half of respondents agreeing that their mental health has been impacted as a result of the housing crisis, the survey reminds us of the urgent need for more affordable rental housing options and greater tenancy protections ─ not less. Threshold’s work to advise tenants of their rights is needed more now than ever.”