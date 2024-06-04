Erasmus Diary

Photo by Emma van Oosterhout

It is the beginning of June here in Wiesbaden, and the sun has still to show its full force.

Although its slightly warmer here than in Galway, the clouds are still cloaking the sky.

My last two months here have been filled with learning, meeting new people, hiking, picnics, and so much more.

Homesickness is something I never thought I’d struggle with, as I was always a very independent person, even in childhood. Although I have recovered now, it hit me like a ton of bricks last week. I’ve had three people visit me, so that definitely helps.

It’s as though I’m learning something new everyday. Whether it’s riding an electric scooter for the first time (which went disastrously), learning a fun new German word, or learning something from someone else’s culture.

I have eaten food from so many different countries. Some of the other international students host dinners or lunches where they will cook food from their country or region. I’ve already had Arepas (Venezuela) and Palinka (Romania – although that was a liquid lunch!)

Another thing I’m finding difficult is all the spare time I have on my hands. Back in Galway, I’ve worked every single weekend since I finished my Leaving Cert, so its hard to know what to do at the weekends, especially on Sundays, when all the shops are closed.

Given Germany’s location, it makes it very accessible to travel around the continent. I’m going to Prague next week on an 8-hour night bus. Other trips have yet to be planned, but I’m confident that they will come to fruition.