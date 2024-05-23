The key takeaways from RTÉ’s Midlands-North-West debate

Image from RTÉ One Upfront

Who is Midlands-North-West even voting for?

We know who all the candidates are, but what we don’t know is how they will sit in the European Parliament if they are elected. The political groupings are very important in Brussels, they take in like-minded parties from across Europe and have a major role in allocating committee members and putting forward candidates for President of the European Commission.

The start of the debate was dominated by this, and the question marks that remain over which grouping some candidates would reside in if elected. Peadar Tóibín of Aontú, which is not aligned to a political grouping as it has never held a seat in the European Parliament, declined to say which political grouping he or other Aontú candidates would join if elected, but said that the party is currently in talks with one grouping. Which grouping that is, Tóibín said he could not disclose that while they were still in talks.

Among the Independent candidates at the debate were Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, a sitting MEP who sits with The Left, Saoirse McHugh, who previously ran for the seat under a Green Party ticket, and Peter Casey, a businessman who has unsuccessfully run in various elections in Ireland.

McHugh indicated that despite previously running for the Green Party, which is part of the Greens/EFA group, she would most likely sit as part of The Left.

Casey said that his views would most align with the Identity and Democracy grouping, a group with nationalist and right to far-right members, such as former French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris McManus was also questioned about his party’s grouping. Sinn Féin currently sits with The Left but has not confirmed that it will rejoin the group in the next parliament. He said that Sinn Féin will look to join a group that “shares the same values” and will not be supporting Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission.

Will they stay or will they go?

There was also a question mark over whether the candidates elected would see out their full term in Europe, or if they would get someone else to fill their seat if they are successfully elected to another office.

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil candidate and TD for Laois-Offaly ruled this out, saying that if he was elected, he would not be running at the next general election and would sit for his full term.

Peadar Tóibín said the opposite. He stated that he will run in the next general election whether he is elected or not and the reason he is running is to “crowbar the bread-and-butter issues back onto the political agenda.”

Peter Casey gave an answer somewhat in between the other two. Casey previously announced that he would run in the next presidential election, but Europe is his current focus; “At the moment, my decision is, I am going to commit totally to Europe.”

Befuddled fact-checking

The debate featured some good questions, and some well-done callouts by the participants, but the packed stage and the short runtime unfortunately resulted in little follow-through.

When Peter Casey remarked that he has legally migrated three times in his life Saoirse McHugh pointed out that he has previously said he illegally migrated to America. This was given very little follow through by Katie Hannon, the moderator, and Casey’s contradiction was left relatively unchallenged by RTÉ.

Later, Barry Cowen and Peadar Tóibín got into a spat over the average wage for farmers, with the Aontú candidate citing it as €25,000 and the Fianna Fáil candidate reporting it at €42,000. Tóibín was questioned by Hannon over the source of his figure, which has been disputed, but the audience were left with no answer for this as Tóibín ignored the question and the debate moved on in the next few seconds.

Lost to the background

With a wide range of topics, a short runtime, and a plethora of candidates, some participants were left to the background of the debate.

The Green Party’s Pauline O’Reilly and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, while clear speakers when they got their chance, struggled to make a big impression.

Walsh’s most memorable moment was when she disagreed with most of the panel and said that despite Commission President Ursula von der Leyen receiving much criticism as of late, she would still vote for her in the next parliament.