Top ten best dressed at the 2024 Met Gala

The annual Met Gala took place on Monday May 7 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York. It is a fundraising event for the Met’s Costume Institute. Considered the ‘biggest night in fashion’, the event sees celebrities and socialites come from all over the world, including actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, and many more.

The event is organised by Vogue, and every attendee must be approved by its editor, Anna Wintour. The gala every year celebrates the theme of the Costume Institute’s exhibition for that year, which in turn reflects the dress code.

The theme of the exhibition for this year is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, while the dress code was ‘The Garden of Time’, named after J.G. Ballard’s dystopian short story of the same name.

The co-chairs for this year’s event were Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth. Without further ado, here are my top ten best dressed at this year’s gala;

10. Cole Escola in Thom Browne

Cole Escola made their Met Gala debut in a white Thom Browne two-piece suit, completed with a veil and flowers in a dog-shaped wicker basket.

9. Ben Simmons in Thom Browne

Australian basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons wowed in a tartan inspired suit, adorned with vines and flowers, and carried a briefcase decorated with a clock.

8. Barry Keoghan in Burberry

Barry Keoghan was giving The Artful Dodger in his Burberry ensemble, which consisted of a brown velvet three-piece suit, top hat, and not one, but three Omega watches.

7. Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

Gigi’s Thom Browne dress took over 13,000 hours to handmake. The dress consisted of yellow roses and a tuxedo-inspired skirt. She wore her hair in an old Hollywood-style bob, and completed the look with red lipstick.

6. Kendall Jenner in vintage Givenchy

Kendall Jenner wore a vintage Givenchy gown by Alexander McQueen. The dress was part of Givenchy’s 1999 haute couture designs. It was presented on a mannequin, and Jenner became the first person to ever wear it, 25 years later.

5. Taylor Russell in Loewe

Taylor Russell’s first time walking up the steps of the Met was memorable to say the least. The Bones and All star wore a Loewe wooden bodysuit, with a flowing white skirt on the bottom. Her hair was styled with clear Audrey Hepburn inspiration.

4. Elle Fanning in Balmain

The sheer dress trend isn’t over yet – as Elle Fanning stepped out in a fantastical, glassy Balmain dress. The ethereal look made her look as though she was cast in ice, and made her signature pale skin glow.

3. Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel

Rebecca Hall wore a long gown from Danielle Frankel. The look was completed with long, sheer, floral opera gloves, which turned into hand painted flowers along her arms, shoulders, and chest.

2. Tyla in Balmain

Tyla’s first ever Met Gala will certainly be a memorable one, as she sported a Balmain dress made of sand, and held an hourglass in place of a purse. The dress is a reference to ‘the sands of time’.

1. Zendaya in Margiela

They may as well call Zendaya the Queen of the Met Gala, as she never disappoints. Consistently one-upping her previous year’s looks, the Euphoria star looked radiant in a blue and green peacock inspired gown. Designed by John Galliano, it is a nod to dresses he designed for Christian Dior in 1999. Complete with 1920s style thin eyebrows and makeup, and forest-green hat designed by Stephen Jones.

Honourable mentions:

Mindy Kaling in a sculptured Gaurav Gupta gown

Mike Faist in Loewe and his turnip buttonhole

Honorary Irishwoman Ayo Edebiri in Loewe

Dan Levy was giving floral and formal in Loewe

Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman and André Leon Tally