Electric Picnic lineup announced

Photo by Electric Picnic on X

Seven months after tickets went on sale for this year’s Electric Picnic Festival, the lineup has finally been announced.

The lineup has been, in previous years, announced much earlier in the year, with Billie Eilish being announced as a 2023 headliner in December of 2022.

Taking to the main stage on Friday are American singer Noah Kahan, along with Scotland’s Gerry Cinnamon, of ‘Belter’ fame.

Saturday’s headliners are Calvin Harris and Kodaline, in what is sure to be an energy-filled

set.

And finally, Sunday will see Kylie Minogue being flown in from Australia, along with RAYE, who swept at the Brit awards earlier this year, winning Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, among many others.

Across the rest of the weekend, artists such as Nas, Ethel Cain, The Waterboys, Jazzy, Kneecap and Damien Dempsey are all set to perform in Stradbally.

Other artists include David Kushner, Dean Lewis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, J Hus, Tom Grennan, and Kasabian.

Electric Picnic will take place August 16-18 2024, in Stradbally Hall, Co. Laois, and is sponsored by Three, Heineken, Coca-Cola, RedBull, Aldi, Bewley’s, and Boots.