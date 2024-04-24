University of Galway announce decrease in exam repeat fees

Photo by Mark Hernandez

The University of Galway have officially announced a reduction in the exam repeat fees for students re-sitting exams.

Through successful campaigning from the University of Galway’s Students’ Union, the University have agreed to a decrease in fees charged for repeats by one third.

This takes the rate from €295, down to €195.

The lower rate will be in effect for students who are repeating exams in summer 2024. It will be a flat rate, regardless of how many exams a student is required to retake.

There is also a special waiver scheme is available for those in need of financial support.

University of Galway’s Dean of Students, Professor Ciara Meehan, said, “The reduction in repeat exam fees comes following collaboration the University and the Students’ Union. We are conscious of the costs associated with education and the cost-of-living pressures on young people nowadays. Everyone involved in education wants our students to excel and to achieve their best, and while we do not want to see any student have to repeat their exams, we also know that the fee reduction will have a meaningful impact.”

Students’ Union President Dean Kenny said, “We’re absolutely delighted with this decision, which comes off the back of a significant amount of effort from multiple Student Union executives. Our repeat fee has long been a contentious issue for our students, particularly through the Covid-19 pandemic, and while this €100 reduction is not a silver bullet, it’s going to help a lot of students out this year and into the future.

“I’d particularly like to commend University management and the Dean of Students for working with us on this, and to the student body for continually making their feelings known. Comhaltas na Mac Léinn, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe will always support eventual abolishment, and it’s now over to the incoming SU executive to keep the pressure on University management and ensure that further reductions remain a top priority.”

Student’s Union VP and Education Officer Raimey O’Boyle said, “It’s very welcome to see the €100 reduction in the repeat fee, it comes off the back of a lot of lobbying from multiple SU executives and students. Currently the cost of living is so high and additional costs to education such as this adds extra barriers for students in higher education, a reduction is necessary and beyond timely. The SU will continue to lobby for the abolishment of such barriers to higher education.”