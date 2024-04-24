Assessing Simon Harris’ first two weeks in office

Image by Simon Harris on Instagram

On April 9, Taoiseach Simon Harris sat down to chair his first cabinet meeting in Áras an Uachtaráin, without former boss Leo Varadkar.

But even without his Fine Gael ally, Harris seems to have slipped into the glass slipper of the Taoiseach’s office with ease, which is no surprise given that he has reportedly been preparing to take over as leader of his party for years.

So, what have his first two weeks in office indicated about what will possibly be his short stint as leader of the country? Well, so far it seems pretty consistent with the ideals of his predecessor, which really shouldn’t be a surprise.

The dramatic changing of leader always invites plenty of political speculation, but when it is simply one leader of Fine Gael leaving Merrion Street and another coming in, why should we expect a marked change in policy? After all, Harris must still stick to the programme for government the three coalition parties agreed on in 2020.

However, less than two weeks into office, the Taoiseach has reiterated the previously announced plans to abandon the “triple lock”, despite the programme for government stating, “The government will ensure that all overseas operations will be carried out in line with our position of military neutrality and will be subject to a triple lock of UN, Government, and Dáil approval.”

Disregarding that hitch, both Harris and Varadkar’s ambitions have been constrained by the programme for government. So, knowing that, is there really anything the youngest Taoiseach ever can do differently?

It seems the main difference in the Harris reign will be a change of party strategy. He is perhaps at this point most well-known for his TikToks. While these are often bizarre, such as a recent one which is simply Harris walking around the European Parliament in Brussels while TEXAS HOLD ‘EM by Beyoncé plays, they undoubtedly raise his profile and help him reach an audience Fine Gael are not particularly popular in.

Harris has also been changing the narrative, in an attempt to distinguish his tenure from his predecessor. This has been echoed by his coalition colleague and Tánaiste Mícheál Martin, with the pair both promising new goodies for the electorate.

Furthermore, numerous announcements have already been made about what can be expected in this year’s budget which isn’t due to land until Autumn sometime. The most junior coalition leader and leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, this weekend warned that “false promises” will not sway the electorate for the upcoming local and European elections.

But can Simon Harris actually breathe new life into Fine Gael, electorally? Will his TikToking and promising be enough to bring victory for the party in June’s elections? Well, only time will tell really. It will be his first big challenge since taking over as leader, and will likely dictate how the rest of his term goes.

If Fine Gael win plenty of support, Harris might be inclined to call a general election earlier, while the party’s support remains high, and if they don’t fare well, then he would likely try and remain in power for as long as possible.

But until the Taoiseach goes up against a real challenge, it seems so far that his election as leader has not really led to a change in policy, but rather has signalled a transition into the pre-general election era, for all parties, who are now all beginning their preparations for the big vote.