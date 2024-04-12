University of Galway students bring home five awards from the Smedias

Students from the University of Galway have won in five categories in the 2024 Student Media Awards (Smedias).

Tom O’Connor, a Final Year Human Rights Law student, took home a record number of three awards at this year’s Smedias. His categories included Radio Journalist of the Year, Radio Documentary of the Year, and Radio Production of the Year – News and Current Affairs.

Michelle Geraghty, a Masters Global Media student, took home the Virgin Media Belonging Award for her article for Galway Pulse, which discussed the inaccessibility of the kissing gates in Westside Park.

Galway Pulse, a website run by Final Year Undergraduate and Masters Journalism students in the University, won Website of the Year.

University of Galway students had received a total of 17 nominations across a variety of categories, including Photographer of the Year, and the European Commission Award of Journalism Relating to EU Affairs.

The Smedias were hosted in the Mansion House in Dublin this year, on Wednesday 10 April. This year was the 24th year of the awards. It is the largest awards ceremony in Ireland recognising and awarding student journalism across all third level institutions.

A tribute was paid at this year’s ceremony to the Limerick Voice’s late Editor-In-Chief, Joe Drennan, who died tragically in a hit and run incident on October 13 2023. It was announced that the Journalism Relating to Road Safety Award would be renamed The Joe Drennan Award for Journalism Relating to Road Safety in his honour.

Full list of University of Galway nominees:

Radio Journalist of the Year

Caoimhe Looney

Tom O’Connor

Tara Ni Bhriain

Radio Documentary of the Year

Tom O’Connor

Journalism Relating to Health

Michelle Geraghty

Eva Osborne Sherlock

Photographer of the Year

Aaliyah André

Collaborative Journalism

Caoimhe Looney & Chloe Richardson

Virgin Media Belonging Award

Michelle Geraghty

Radio DJ of the Year

Róisín Gallagher, Katelyn Murray, Amie O’Mahoney and Ruairí O’Neill

Radio Production of the Year – News & Current Affairs

Tom O’Connor

Sports Photographer of the Year

Lisa Hamilton

Website of the Year

Galway Pulse

European Commission Award Journalism Relating to EU Affairs

Eva Osbourne Sherlock

Raidío trí Ghaeilge

Áine Ní Dhonnaile, Conor Ó Domhnaill, Sinéad Ní Chuinn, Éimear Ní Mhaonaile, Tara Ní Bhriain, Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Maeve Ní Ruairc, Tom Ó Dufaigh, Tadhg Ó Rínn, Máire Ní Éanacháin, Molly Cahill, Lauren Ní Choirbín, Meadhbha Reddin, Ríonach Feirtea

Liam Mac Dónaill, Isobel Noonan Dodgson, Courtney Nic Uillis, Lachlann O’Fionnain, Cian Nilan, Darren Gillespie, Fiadh McDonald

