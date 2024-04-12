University of Galway students bring home five awards from the Smedias

Students from the University of Galway have won in five categories in the 2024 Student Media Awards (Smedias).
Tom O’Connor, a Final Year Human Rights Law student, took home a record number of three awards at this year’s Smedias. His categories included Radio Journalist of the Year, Radio Documentary of the Year, and Radio Production of the Year – News and Current Affairs.
Michelle Geraghty, a Masters Global Media student, took home the Virgin Media Belonging Award for her article for Galway Pulse, which discussed the inaccessibility of the kissing gates in Westside Park.
Galway Pulse, a website run by Final Year Undergraduate and Masters Journalism students in the University, won Website of the Year.
University of Galway students had received a total of 17 nominations across a variety of categories, including Photographer of the Year, and the European Commission Award of Journalism Relating to EU Affairs.
The Smedias were hosted in the Mansion House in Dublin this year, on Wednesday 10 April. This year was the 24th year of the awards. It is the largest awards ceremony in Ireland recognising and awarding student journalism across all third level institutions.
A tribute was paid at this year’s ceremony to the Limerick Voice’s late Editor-In-Chief, Joe Drennan, who died tragically in a hit and run incident on October 13 2023. It was announced that the Journalism Relating to Road Safety Award would be renamed The Joe Drennan Award for Journalism Relating to Road Safety in his honour.
Full list of University of Galway nominees:
Radio Journalist of the Year
Caoimhe Looney
Tom O’Connor
Tara Ni Bhriain
Radio Documentary of the Year
Tom O’Connor
Journalism Relating to Health
Michelle Geraghty
Eva Osborne Sherlock
Photographer of the Year
Aaliyah André
Collaborative Journalism
Caoimhe Looney & Chloe Richardson
Virgin Media Belonging Award
Michelle Geraghty
Radio DJ of the Year
Róisín Gallagher, Katelyn Murray, Amie O’Mahoney and Ruairí O’Neill
Radio Production of the Year – News & Current Affairs
Tom O’Connor
Sports Photographer of the Year
Lisa Hamilton
Website of the Year
Galway Pulse
European Commission Award Journalism Relating to EU Affairs
Eva Osbourne Sherlock
Raidío trí Ghaeilge
Áine Ní Dhonnaile, Conor Ó Domhnaill, Sinéad Ní Chuinn, Éimear Ní Mhaonaile, Tara Ní Bhriain, Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Maeve Ní Ruairc, Tom Ó Dufaigh, Tadhg Ó Rínn, Máire Ní Éanacháin, Molly Cahill, Lauren Ní Choirbín, Meadhbha Reddin, Ríonach Feirtea
Liam Mac Dónaill, Isobel Noonan Dodgson, Courtney Nic Uillis, Lachlann O’Fionnain, Cian Nilan, Darren Gillespie, Fiadh McDonald
