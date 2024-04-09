Celebrating greatness: Highlights from the 39th University of Galway Sports Awards

The high-ceilinged roof of the Emily Anderson Concert Hall in the quadrangle, surrounded by the decadence of stained-glass windows and steady stone, met all those who gathered together for the 2024 Sports Awards.

Athletes, coaches, and family gathered to support all the nominees and celebrate sporting achievements at the University of Galway.

A quiet buzz and the eclectic mix of outfits that define each person’s interpretation of ‘smart casual’ filled the hall.

Black high-standing tables and a slideshow of the year’s sport highlights set the scene before all of those assembled headed upstairs to grab their seats and hear Feargal O’Callaghan, the High Performance Sports Lead, open the ceremony.

Since 1983, the University of Galway Sports Awards have been giving recognition to the athletes, coaches and clubs who have shown promise, commitment and dedication to their sport and community.

This year, on March 21, the 39th annual Sports Awards allowed those involved with sports at the university to celebrate their achievements.

With around 5,000 students involved in sports clubs, the University of Galway Sports Unit holds everyone involved in the highest esteem and, as such, the Sports Awards are an essential part of the calendar year. This year there were 61 talented athletes, clubs and coaches nominated for the awards. Of these nominees, 15 were awarded their respective trophies across 11 categories.

This college year, the University of Galway had an impressive run at an international and national level, with many athletes competing outside Ireland. All together, sports clubs, individuals, and teams, have won or medalled in over sixty sports competitions.

While the special sporting achievements of athletes and coaches were celebrated, the Sports Awards also acknowledged the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, both within clubs and in the Sports Unit itself.

All levels of sports were acknowledged, and Feargal O’Callaghan praised the organisational skills used by clubs for their events, fundraisers, and development plans.

The event was organised by Ellen Kelly, speeches were given by Feargal O’Callaghan, and awards and certificates were presented by the SU Sports Club Captain Justin Kossel.

The introduction of the SU Club Captain’s Choice Award meant that, for the first time, the SU Club Captain presented and selected his own nominees and winners.



Individual Award Winners

University Honours:

Rian DeBairead, Sailing

Liam Nolan, Golf

Therese Kinnevey, Women’s Soccer

Male Sports Person of the Year:

Peter McGlynn, Volleyball

Female Sports Person of the Year:

Fiona Everard, Athletics

Individual Performance of the Year:

Robert McDonnell, Athletics

Club Captain of the Year:

Tianming Yao, Table Tennis

Coach of the Year:

Billy Clery, Women’s Soccer

Unsung Hero:

Leah Smith, Swimming

SU Club Captain’s Choice Award (Male):

Conor Moran, Windsurfing

SU Club Captain’s Choice Award (Female):

Sarah Hontz, Lacrosse

Team Award Winners

Team of the Year: Women’s Soccer

Most Improved Club: Table Tennis

Event of the Year: Kayak

Club of the Year: Sailing