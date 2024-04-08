Giulia Cecchettin: trailblazer of Italy’s media coverage of femicide

Image by Annabel_P from Pixabay

“Burn it all down for Giulia” – the furious cry demanded action in streets the length and breadth of Italy. The slogan appeared on walls and placards and echoed around cafes, bars and workplaces, as far as Europe’s borders. Giulia had broken a spell. Finally there was a conversation about the murder of women.

In 2023, 109 women died of femicide in Italy. Yet, the way media portray these killings falls short of reporting that would contribute to a better understanding of the phenomenon and a better eradication of the issue. Giulia Cecchettin’s murder at the end of the year and the media’s narrative changes thanks to her family’s approach, have paved the way for better coverage. Hopefully.

‘Femicide’ is an emerging concept in European law, encompassing the murder of women because of their gender in domestic and public settings, as well as other harmful practices that lead to their death. Yet, the Italian criminal Code does not identify femicide as a specific crime. The Italian House of Representatives states:

“Italian law does not provide for measures to specifically and exclusively combat violent conduct towards women. (…) it was not recorded in judicial statistics until a few years ago.”

What happens in Italian media when talking about femicides is the distortion in recounting the life of the murderer with unnecessary and scabrous minutiae, seeking at all costs what makes him ‘abnormal’ or a ‘monster’, as so many write in the newspapers.

Franco Panariello, on October 14, killed his ex-wife Concetta Marruocco with 39 cleaver blows in front of their daughter.

Andrea Marchionni, on July 25, killed his sister-in-law Marina Luzi pointing a gun at her head.

These are only two of the far-too-many cases of gender based violence in 2023.

Truth is that every man who commits femicide is very little of a monster but rather a son of a patriarchal society, in which the perpetrators of such crimes are represented as “good guys” (bravi ragazzi), as often portrayed by news outlets, through the testimonies of neighbours, relatives or friends. They are boyfriends, ex-partners, husbands, filled with jealousy, desire for possession and control mania.

The case of Giulia Cecchettin has been a true trailblazer for many reasons. Giulia, a 22-year-old college student, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, 21, on November 18 2023, a week after she had gone missing.

Not only did it shatter “the Italian Cronaca Nera”, as the Italian outlet FanPage states, but it also instigated

a revolution in media coverage as news outlets reported Cecchettin’s killing respectfully and positively.

Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, and her father Gino Cecchettin, played a big role in shaping this, and consequently became symbols of the fight of violence against women.

When the news that Giulia had disappeared was first reported, news platforms framed it as “an escapade gone wrong”. Reporters seemingly found it irresistible to describe them as a couple, to disclose their relationship, as if highlighting their ‘love’ could keep Giulia alive, and make Turetta less guilty. Only when she was found dead, and the strength of her family’s reaction, did the narrative start to turn..

Following Giulia Cecchettin’s murder, Italian and international media discovered a whole new vocabulary to deconstruct events. From WIRED “We men are all responsible for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin”, to Vanity Fair “Giulia Cecchettin, feminicide and the “good guy”: the questions to ask”, or La Repubblica “Giulia Cecchettin and the thin line between control and oppression” – the shift has been evident.

After her sister’s murder, Elena Cecchettin instigated a media revolution. She raised her voice at the perfect moment. The media expected pity and compassion – she showed strength. When the journalists were looking for a dramatic foothold to be overturned at will on the front pages, she gave them temperament and determination. The appeal launched shortly after her sister’s death is strong and disruptive:

“Turetta is often defined as a monster, but he is not a monster. A monster is an exception, a person external to society, a person for whom society must not take responsibility. And yet there is responsibility. (…) Rape culture is what legitimizes any behavior that harms the figure of women (…) Every man is privileged by this culture.”

The call was joined by others. Silvia Menecali, a member of D.i.Re, the Women Against Violence Network, called for Italy “to put an end to journalism that still emphasises the point of view of the murderer, explaining what motivated him to kill a woman. This kind of narrative carries on legitimising femicide as a reaction to a woman’s behaviour.”

She joins a growing clamour for the media to realise that what matters in such delicate stories, is giving the victim respect, using the right angle, and giving every single woman the importance they deserve.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Guidelines for Reporting on Violence Against Women represents a useful starting point. It suggests the use of accurate and non-judgemental language

to respect privacy and needs of victims, and, telling the whole story and setting it in the context of relevant long-standing social problems.

Perhaps the most important need that this moment has highlighted is that for education. Educate families, journalists, younger generations, and real change might occur, even if properly safeguarding womens’ lives is is still not a priority.

The National Anti-Violence Network to support women victims of violence is an established project that offers a ‘help line’ service via the telephone number “1522”.

The multilingual service, active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, gives an immediate initial response to victims with a guarantee of anonymity.

According to L’Internazionale, in the year 2023 the female-led Italian government has reduced of 70% the funds allocated for the prevention of gender-based violence.

If the government and the judiciary system do nothing to help these women, in- house and school education is effectively the only resource left to germinate a seed of hope in a ‘patriarchal’ society.

Recently, in an interview, Giulia’s father was asked to explain the reason behind his repeated use of the term ‘patriarchy’. He replied: “It encompasses a sense of possession and thus being the owner not only of things but also of lives.” His campaign has already done much to highlight how deadly this situation can be.

The hope for the future is that more and more men will stop exercising the illegitimate power of possessing women, and that stories like Giulia’s may be just a black stain in history, never to return.

