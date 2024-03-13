Students’ Union calls on students to vote in upcoming SU Constitutional Referendum

Image by Mohamed Hassan on Pixabay

The University of Galway’s Student Union will hold a referendum on March 14, calling on students to vote this Thursday to amend the SU Constitution.

If passed, the proposed constitutional amendment would; update the name of the Union from NUI Galway Students’ Union to University of Galway Students’ Union, update any references to NUI Galway by changing to University of Galway, and remove gender specific pronouns.

This referendum follows on from the recent announcement that Minister Simon Harris has updated the legal name to the University to University of Galway, after the name change was announced last year.

Students are asked to participate in the vote happening this Thursday by selecting either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on the proposed motion.

The voting for the full-time Students’ Union Officers will also be taking place on the same day, and will share the polling stations with the referendum.

Voting will be open across campus at these locations; the SU Síbín from 10am. to 8pm, Áras na Mac Léinn from 11am to 7pm., the Engineering Building from 12pm to 4pm, and Yourspace from 10am to 8pm.

The referendum has been requested by 500 members of the Students’ Union in accordance with the Students’ Union Constitution, Article 16, which requires 500 signatures are needed before a referendum can be held to change the Students’ Union’s Constitution.

You can find out more information about the referendum on https://su.universityofgalway.ie/your-su/su-history/referenda/