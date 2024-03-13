Candidate Interview: Students’ Union VP Education Officer

Sinéad Gorham
What made you apply for the role?
From the moment I stepped foot on campus at UG, I knew I wanted to experience everything
student life had to offer. Whether it was joining societies, clubs, or enjoying night outs in
Galway, I was eager to experience it all. When I became a class rep three years ago, I was
introduced to a whole new aspect of student life through the SU.
Over the years, I’ve been actively involved, attending numerous meetings and listening to the
concerns of my fellow students. It became clear to me that many issues were going unaddressed
in the Colleges. As a BME student, I’ve experienced first-hand the academic challenges at UG,
from conflicting timetables to a lack of resources. It’s frustrating because it feels like it doesn’t
reflect the quality education we’re paying for.
By applying for this role, I want to change that. I want to show students the support the SU
provides. Whether it’s a big issue or a small concern, I’m here to voice it. I want every student to
know that the SU is approachable and that positive change is possible.
Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.
In creating my manifesto, I wanted to focus on practical and realistic means of addressing the
key issues that students face at UG. Like all other candidates, I think there is a huge need to
lower the Repeat Fees. Instead of 295 euro fee for repeats, I propose to have a charge of 75 euro
per each repeat exam you sit with a cap of 250 euro on repeat fees overall.
From meetings with the School of Maths and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic
Studies, I have also seen a need to build more connections between students from different
years in the Colleges. If elected, I plan on organising more opportunities for students of the same
course to interact across year levels. This will give students opportunity to ask questions, get the
support, share tips on module selection, advice on internships/placements and career pathways
etc.
As a student studying Maths and Education, I believe the main thing I will work on if elected is to
advocate for better resources. By providing students with recorded lectures, additional
resources, and professional development opportunities for both students and faculty, it ensures
that everyone has the tools they need to succeed, especially when most of us are missing
lectures because we have to work to stay afloat.
Overall, my manifesto is centred around creating a more inclusive, supportive, and empowering
environment for all students at UG.
What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?
I honestly think the greatest obstacle in the term will be time. While I’ve set practical and
achievable goals, I recognise that the role of Education Officer demands flexibility in scheduling
meetings, organising events, and addressing ongoing college issues. By prioritising effective time
management and strategic planning, I’m confident I can overcome this obstacle. I’m fully
prepared to dedicate myself to the role, roll up my sleeves, and diligently work towards my
objectives but also the additional needs of the students.
What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?
If elected, one aspect I hope to continue from the previous officer is Raimey’s approachability
and attentive listening. Throughout various meetings and discussions, Raimey’s demeanour has
consistently been approachable and confident. Even before announcing my candidacy, I’ve
personally felt that as a class rep or simply a UG student, Raimey was someone I could turn to
for support. If given the opportunity, I aim to emulate this approach in my own work, ensuring
that students feel heard, supported, and valued.
Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?
I think people should vote for me as firstly I am passionate about the role. I want to make
changes. I want to support students and I care. My experience being a teacher and a student at
the same time has made me have valuable insights into the challenges students face daily and I
see how easily students can slip through the cracks. By voting for me, you are voting for
someone who will advocate for your needs, prioritise your well-being, and work diligently to
ensure that every student, even those who feel overlooked, is supported and empowered.