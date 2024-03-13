Candidate Interview: Students’ Union VP Education Officer

Sinéad Gorham

What made you apply for the role?

From the moment I stepped foot on campus at UG, I knew I wanted to experience everything

student life had to offer. Whether it was joining societies, clubs, or enjoying night outs in

Galway, I was eager to experience it all. When I became a class rep three years ago, I was

introduced to a whole new aspect of student life through the SU.

Over the years, I’ve been actively involved, attending numerous meetings and listening to the

concerns of my fellow students. It became clear to me that many issues were going unaddressed

in the Colleges. As a BME student, I’ve experienced first-hand the academic challenges at UG,

from conflicting timetables to a lack of resources. It’s frustrating because it feels like it doesn’t

reflect the quality education we’re paying for.

By applying for this role, I want to change that. I want to show students the support the SU

provides. Whether it’s a big issue or a small concern, I’m here to voice it. I want every student to

know that the SU is approachable and that positive change is possible.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

In creating my manifesto, I wanted to focus on practical and realistic means of addressing the

key issues that students face at UG. Like all other candidates, I think there is a huge need to

lower the Repeat Fees. Instead of 295 euro fee for repeats, I propose to have a charge of 75 euro

per each repeat exam you sit with a cap of 250 euro on repeat fees overall.

From meetings with the School of Maths and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic

Studies, I have also seen a need to build more connections between students from different

years in the Colleges. If elected, I plan on organising more opportunities for students of the same

course to interact across year levels. This will give students opportunity to ask questions, get the

support, share tips on module selection, advice on internships/placements and career pathways

etc.

As a student studying Maths and Education, I believe the main thing I will work on if elected is to

advocate for better resources. By providing students with recorded lectures, additional

resources, and professional development opportunities for both students and faculty, it ensures

that everyone has the tools they need to succeed, especially when most of us are missing

lectures because we have to work to stay afloat.

Overall, my manifesto is centred around creating a more inclusive, supportive, and empowering

environment for all students at UG.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

I honestly think the greatest obstacle in the term will be time. While I’ve set practical and

achievable goals, I recognise that the role of Education Officer demands flexibility in scheduling

meetings, organising events, and addressing ongoing college issues. By prioritising effective time

management and strategic planning, I’m confident I can overcome this obstacle. I’m fully

prepared to dedicate myself to the role, roll up my sleeves, and diligently work towards my

objectives but also the additional needs of the students.

What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

If elected, one aspect I hope to continue from the previous officer is Raimey’s approachability

and attentive listening. Throughout various meetings and discussions, Raimey’s demeanour has

consistently been approachable and confident. Even before announcing my candidacy, I’ve

personally felt that as a class rep or simply a UG student, Raimey was someone I could turn to

for support. If given the opportunity, I aim to emulate this approach in my own work, ensuring

that students feel heard, supported, and valued.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

I think people should vote for me as firstly I am passionate about the role. I want to make

changes. I want to support students and I care. My experience being a teacher and a student at

the same time has made me have valuable insights into the challenges students face daily and I

see how easily students can slip through the cracks. By voting for me, you are voting for

someone who will advocate for your needs, prioritise your well-being, and work diligently to

ensure that every student, even those who feel overlooked, is supported and empowered.