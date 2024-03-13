Candidate Interview: Students’ Union VP Education

Jacob Conneely

What made you apply for the role?

To be concise, I sincerely believe that I would bring a lot to the table of the SU and that I would be the best candidate if elected.

To give more information, I am currently working on an MA in philosophy, but before this, I completed an economic policy MSc entitled, Ageing & Public Policy. Over my academic studies and in my extra-curricular activities—where I have been Auditor of An Cumann Staire, Vice Auditor of both Classics Soc and Arch Soc, co-chair of two academic conferences and Academic Constituency Representative for the University Societies Coordinating Group (USCG)—I have worked hard; this diligence I have shown towards academia as a whole leads me to believe that I would be the best candidate for the position if elected. I have seen many policies over my time studying here which I think could be improved upon, and policies which have yet to be implemented. Over the course of these 5 years, I am now at a point where I have the experience to work on enacting the manifesto I have written.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

A big part of my manifesto is that I want to be pragmatic about the aims I put forward. From changing the types of digital badges that the SU offers to pushing for greater networking, research and conference opportunities for students interested in going into, or currently engaged with postgraduate studies. I want to improve accessibility into lecture theatres, working with the Disability Rights Officer where

necessary to direct me towards issues I may not be aware of. Plenty of venues such as the D’Arcy Thompson Theatre currently lack automated doors and I think it is an issue impeding upon some students engaging with both academic lectures and society events.

Additionally, I intend to push for a small decrease in repeat fees. This will be difficult to push for, and while I have every intention of seeking a decrease if elected, I could not in good conscience act as though I will definitely be the Vice President to slash fees.

I believe that my manifesto is two pronged, the first relates to digital badges. My goal to have these focus on hard skills such as Excel, PowerPoint and Word would be of greater benefit for students at all stages of their studies. To me, these would be of greater value for students looking for jobs than badges focused on soft skills. A significant reason why this is such a focus of mine is because I see the benefit that this would also have for students who, for whatever reason, drop out of college. I think it is important that the discourse around an Education VP’s responsibility is changed to consider students who cannot complete their studies. Making a switch to these hard skill badges would be a step in the right direction.

The second big part of my manifesto is to try and improve department/society relations opening the door for greater networking and conference opportunities. I recently co-chaired the IHSA’s annual conference due to my position as Auditor of An Cumann Staire and I think that similar opportunities should be available to students across all disciplines.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

Being in a full-time position on the SU’s Executive Committee would put any President or VP in somewhat of an—unintentional—echo-chamber. Without being able to take a full step back to see what can be done better, I believe I would be susceptible to mistakes. However, I am more than happy to speak with students about any grievances they may have with my work if I am elected be it in a formal or informal meeting.

What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

I really respected a brief piece of information included in Raimey’s email on January 8 attempting to spread awareness about essay mills. I care about honesty and so continuing on her work around maintaining academic integrity is integral to me. If elected I would seek to remove posters around campus advertising essay writers. While this may seem small to some students it is a cause I care profoundly about.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

Over the last 5 years, I have been involved in countless extra curriculars. To just mention academic-related work, I have been a class rep, Auditor and Vice Auditor of multiple academic societies, the USCG’s Academic Constituency Rep, Co-chair of two academic conferences and an Advanced CÉIM Leader.

Additionally, I am currently working on my third degree in this university. My intent to now seek election

onto the SU’s Executive Committee is based on a genuine belief that I not only have the strongest manifesto, but that I am the best candidate running in the election. I love the college, however the changes I want to make if elected are those which I believe are the most pressing duties for the Education Officer to enact.