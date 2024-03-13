Candidate Interview: Students’ Union VP Education Officer

Tom Forde

What made you apply for the role?

I’ve always had a big passion for politics and activism in my personal life beyond college. I enjoy taking opportunities to make change for the better and have a strong interest in education policy. I’ve been a student for four years here, along with three years of experience within the Students Union, on Academic Committees such as Academic Council, and generally as a student who has seen where people fall down and most importantly what has helped people up.

I found that there are gaps within our Union to be mended by the student body. I believe I have the knowledge of not only the problems within the college, but also the tools needed to solve them to really access the full potential of the role.

I want to engage and involve students with actions taken by the Union to fight for students interests first. The cost of living in Ireland has been out of hand for a long time and we need to stand shoulder to shoulder nationally to achieve this by turning up and showing ourselves. I believe that getting students politically active is the one way forward to make that happen.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

I’ve taken a focus on bread and butter issues for students that they face in the day to day, timetabling, accessibility issues, the hidden costs of education, supports that are available and accessible but people just need to be pointed in the right way. While this is first and forefront, my manifesto does have a vision within it to raise political consciousness in the student body, and to really include people in the day to day action the Union takes through protests, debate, town halls, and all the likes.

My manifestos aspirations and work that will have to be built upon by future Unions and education officers alike but it’s by and large made up of what I believe are achievable demands. For material issues from repeat fees which an end is starting to emerge in sight with the reduction this year, to eliminating the hidden costs of education wrapped up in additional books or research access students have to buy.

That’s what Unions are about ultimately, it’s about building the grassroots of a strong foundation that the student movement is missing and really re-invigorating Unions to deliver what people deserve. Be it workers, students, postgrads, teachers, and so much more. Unions have the power we need to deliver change.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

I believe two of the key issues with the union for the recent number of years has been engagement and time. I think outreach is on the back of the union to bring people together and to not only facilitate and provide important weeks like RAG, but also to be brave and take a stance in defence of students. We are a union at the end of the day and that means we need to defend the rights of our students and stand for their interests. It isn’t by any means the easy thing to say ‘No frankly this isn’t good enough we deserve better’ but it is the right thing to say. Ultimately because, if we’re not the ones who say it, who will?

Working against the clock will be challenging. Striking while the irons hot too, taking advantage of momentum and energy waiting to be turned into action as with every year. I feel though with adequate planning through the summer months along with active communication by talking to students on the ground will be proper preparation to begin to solve this problem

What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

Raimey has been fantastic through her term along with this years executive between building on the revival of RAG, and raising awareness surrounding academic integrity. I really liked the diversity of study tips provided for exam weeks and the engagement with international students who are a vulnerable cohort of students coming into Ireland at quite a chaotic time in terms of access to housing. The maximisation of study space around exam time was also crucial as we take more students in we really need to use every corner of campus that is available at these pressure points especially with a growing student population year on year.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

I think students should vote for me because not only do I understand the inner workings of the college and its structures. I have the mettle, vision, and care to direct the Union to be more inclusive and engaging for all students. The Unions motto is ‘an injury to one, an injury to all’ and keeping this in mind is quite crucial to fundamentally understanding what the work is about and as a guide to how to fulfil the role. It’s about putting the vulnerable students first and foremost and those who need support to make it through and taking the empathetic approach to care. It’s beyond the fulltime officers, it’s made by the people who breathe life into the union by coming to our events, using our services, and build our reputation. Thanks for reading, and please vote First for Forde!