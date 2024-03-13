Candidate Interview: Students’ Union VP Education Officer

Fionn Connolly Sexton

What made you apply for the role?

Students need more support than ever. There is a cost of living crisis and we have the highest repeat fees in the country. Students are in an crisis of money, welfare, and academics. Students can’t manage being broke and overworked in college. I want to be the person who tracks down your missing grade, I want to be YOUR representative. I believe in an open-door policy for my office because I love to work the problem, and any problem that YOU have is one that I have.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

My manifesto breaks down into 3 Easy points:

Postgrad representation. PGs Are chronically overlooked. The GTA policy is an abject failure that abuses and exploits PhD workers. I will campaign for PhD workers’ rights and for the TOTAL REPEAL OF THE GTA.

I will establish a Post Grad Taught mentorship group through the university. This is to aid students from non-EU/EEA Students. Many PGTs arrive here with no idea how much work is required, no friends, and no chance to make connections in Ireland.

The Citizenship Working Group that I set up will be the driving force behind my planned Postgrad Protests. I will campaign for an end of the 7 year visa limit for graduates from outside the EU. I have met with Senators and TDs to campaign for this visa to be modified, to help our overcharged postgrads. Student engagement. Students don’t vote, they don’t run for election, they are apathetic to the union and it shows. I want people to come to SU Council not just for the free drinks but to be a part of their union. Ní neart go cur le chéile, there is no strength without unity. I want to reform SU Council to make it engaging, interesting, and efficient.

I also want more students attending academic conferences and international events with the union. If elected, I will start a live calendar with the names of all upcoming events so that people have the opportunity to bulk up their LinkedIn!

SU LifeSkills videos from me! As a former chef, I am more than willing to host SU Cooking Lessons to show Students how to cook on a budget. Anything I can do to spruce up your pasta, tuna and cheese dinners or Koka Noodles! Accessibility This year many students have asked me why so many events are in inaccessible lecture halls with no appropriate entrance for people with mobility aids. This MUST STOP. Article 4 of the SU Constitution requires the union to fight for student rights at every level of society. I lived my entire college life by this creed.

I will draft and adopt a Charter of Accessibility that guarantees rights for all students to be able to attend any SU event on their terms. This union has all but forgotten people with disabilities, I want to change that.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

Student disengagement is the biggest issue that we will have. Especially at a Post Grad level. People don’t feel as represented as they should. I want to get people involved in the union, I want to hold regular meetings with my class reps to find out what issues they need help with! I will be an Education Officer for all, there will always be a place in my office for someone to have a rant or get help with a problem. My goal is to overcome this by showing up to college every day as energetic as my first day.

What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

I want to carry on the amazing Enlight Work that Raimey has focused on this year. I think it is a shining star of our union and our connection to the EU. It provides students with amazing opportunity.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

I am dedicated to the work of this union, and I have already started the work needed to be Education officer. I have the experience, the drive, and the work ethic to be a great education officer. My entire college life has been dedicated to helping people and solve problems, so if you want someone who will fight for you at every level and do the job well, vote Fionn for education!