Candidates Interview: Students’ Union VP Welfare Officer

Chloe Anderson

What made you apply for the role?

I have always been the “mam friend.” Always checking in, making sure everyone’s okay. I

brought this attitude forward within the projects I have been involved in to date. This includes

youth organisations like the Scouts, class rep experience, and joining the Welfare Crew in

college. Applying for Welfare and Equality to me was always an opportunity to do all of this, to

champion my caring disposition on a much bigger scale and to finally have the time and

resources to help as many people as I could whenever they needed a friendly face.

Talk us through your manifesto, and the main thing you’ll work on if elected.

I broke down my manifesto into several areas such as the policies I want to reform, disability

and access, sexual health, and consent and student safety. The main area, though, and the area

my manifesto begins with, is the Student Counselling Service. This service is one that is

necessary and so invaluable to students, but is one that due to underfunding and overwhelming

demand, has seen a lot of restrictions in what it can offer students. I want to ensure that

students are receiving as much support as they need while on these increasingly long waitlists

and that they are receiving no less than the four sessions promised on the University’s webpage.

Advocating for yourself while you are feeling low is one of the most difficult things our students

are having to do, so I want students to not feel like they are fighting for themselves on their own.

We have the opportunity to reclaim what it means to be part of a community and look after

ourselves, and I want to be part of that change.

What do you think the greatest obstacle will be in your term, if elected?

I am going to be really honest, Daft.ie wrecks my head, topping up my Leap card is a weekly

ordeal, and when I actually manage to have a balanced meal, I think it’s the accomplishment of

a lifetime. The cost of living crisis makes existing and getting by a challenge for students in and

of itself. That is before considering all of the other responsibilities that come with having a

college life, socially and academically. My own biggest challenge is that I feel the need to do it

all. However, in being fair and realistic with myself and others, I know the most important thing

is to never lose sight of 1) the clear objectives created by the Students’ Union within my

mandate, 2) ensuring that these objectives always work towards students’ basic needs being

met 3) making sure I do not lose the accountability of looking after myself so I can look after the

students.

What is something you would hope to carry on from the previous officer, if elected?

To give them the immense respect and credit they deserve, Izzy Tiernan, the current VP for

Welfare and Equality 2023/2024 and all the organisations and individuals involved in welfare

this year have done Trojan work. There are two initiatives in particular initiated by Izzy that I

would love to nurture: the T-Fund and the Student Safety Watch. These projects are distinct in nature, and speak to how the SU can take a community approach and create tangible change across campus. To speak to Student Safety Watch, in particular, which looks to care for students during the nightlife that comes with college, and make sure that students are safe on nights out, supplying water and taxis for those who may need it. In my opinion, the importance of this cannot be understated, and its necessity and effect on students is something that speaks to the values a union for students should hold: respect, soundness and dignity.

Finally, why do you think people should vote for you?

This goes against my own instinct not to toot my own horn, but generally? I just believe I am

compassionate, empathetic, and friendly enough that students can tell me what they want and

need to see. I am open-minded, and my office will always be somewhere where I can help

students and they can give me new perspectives. Within this role, you have to have a willingness

to grow, to pull up your socks, and to be a voice that speaks for all students. This is something

that I have the energy to approach and the ability to learn within.