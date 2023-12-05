Winter is in fact, the most wonderful time of the year 

Image by Hannah Martin

With exam season right around the corner, this may not be the most agreeable opinion. Nevertheless, I will endeavour to share why I find winter to be the most special.

I’m going to preface this by saying that for me, winter is the most wonderful time of the year. I know that this is not the same for everyone, such a blanket statement about something so specific to each person cannot and will not be universally agreed upon. But, with open minds maybe you may come to an understanding from my perspective.

Whilst it is nice to eat good food, and to receive gifts, and to be surrounded by friends and family, it’s not just those reasons that I think winter is great. Though, as superficial as it may seem, they are largely contributing factors.

For someone like me, who is busy all year round, winter is the one time that I can rest. I can focus on the things that I value most and reflect on the year so far. I can step out into the darkness at 4pm knowing that I have the whole evening ahead of me and that the sun isn’t going to set bringing with it a sense of finality. There are no limits to my day, as it has already passed, and the night begun.

The cold and crisp winter air reminds me to be grateful for the warmth and comfort that I live in. The steam rising off a hot meal makes me appreciate what I have just that bit more. The sparkle of the lights and the jovial music playing on repeat creates an excitement and a buzz that is particular to this time of year.

Life moves at such a fast pace. It is okay to step back from time to time and to enjoy the stage that you are currently in. There is the constant pressure of expectations that are placed on us both internally and externally, but sometimes you just need to rest.

Animals are hibernating, the landscape is covered in a thick blanket of snow, the sky is bright and there’s a constant light dusting of frost each morning brushing each blade of grass. The ground has a glimmer to it and there’s that satisfying crunch underfoot. Everything smells faintly of a unique combination of spices and perfumes.

Each building has a warm buttery glow emanating from inside, there’s laughter in the air and, although you cannot feel your feet, there’s a thick wave of heat waiting on the inside of each door that envelopes you in a welcome once you arrive at your destination.

Winter is restful. If there’s ever a time of year where our bodies and our minds are telling us to take a break, it’s now. When one year ends and another begins.