University of Galway Students’ Union announces charity partners for the current academic year 

PICTURED (Left to Right): Izzy Tiernan, Dean Kenny, Raimey O’Boyle and Faye Ní Dhomhnaill and Dean Kenny (University of Galway Students’ Union)

The University of Galway Student’s Union has revealed which two charities will benefit from fundraisers over the coming year.

In a statement published Monday October 16, the University of Galway Students union announced that its charity partners for the 2023/24 academic year are Galway Rape Crisis Centre (GRCC) and Cancer Care West.

The GRCC is an organisation that provides counselling and support services to victims of sexual violence. It also runs education programs with the aim of reducing societal tolerance of sexual assault. This is its second nomination in two years.

Executive director of the GRCC, Cathy Connolly said in a statement that the centre was delighted to be nominated, and that it will fund a wide range of their goals.

“This initiative will help us to offer counselling to our crisis clients and reduce our waiting list, thereby strengthening our impact and fulfil our mission of ending cultural and societal tolerance of sexual violence.”

Cancer Care West provides both emotional and practical supports to cancer patients in the west of Ireland, as well as contributing to several research projects. Chief Executive Officer Richard Flaherty said that he believes the partnership will highlight the work the organisation does among students.

The Students Union has a tradition of fundraising events, raising over €146,000 for 13 different charities over the last decade.

In a statement, president of the Student’s Union, Dean Kenny said that that he hopes the events “will help our students and staff to feel part of the University community.”